WWE Speed – Johnny Gargano vs. Angel

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Angel. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT 🚨 #DIY‘s @JohnnyGargano takes on Legado Del Fantasma’s @AngelGarzaWwe on #WWESpeed! Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/lbPl6XOAen
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2024
Powell’s POV: The semifinal tournament matches will feature Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano. Next week’s show features the Ricochet vs. McDonagh semifinal match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.
Be the first to comment