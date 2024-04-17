What's happening...

WWE Speed – Johnny Gargano vs. Angel

April 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Angel. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: The semifinal tournament matches will feature Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano. Next week’s show features the Ricochet vs. McDonagh semifinal match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.

