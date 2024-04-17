WWE Speed – Johnny Gargano vs. Angel

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Angel. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: The semifinal tournament matches will feature Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano. Next week’s show features the Ricochet vs. McDonagh semifinal match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.