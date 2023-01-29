WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2023: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez sent the following times of how long each WWE Royal Rumble participants was in the men’s match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations).

Gunther: 71:42

Sheamus: 52:48

The Miz: 4:22

Kofi Kingston: 14:51

Johnny Gargano: 29:59

Xavier Woods: 10:27

Karrion Kross: 4:11

Chad Gable: 8:42

Drew McIntyre: 39:10

Santos Escobar: 4:56

Angelo Dawkins: 2:28

Brock Lesnar: 2:26

Bobby Lashley: 7:15

Baron Corbin: 0:07

Seth Rollins: 37:18

Otis: 3:07

Rey Mysterio: Did Not Enter

Dominik Mysterio: 25:45

Elias: 0:40

Finn Balor: 7:45

Booker T: 0:41

Damian Priest: 4:03

Montez Ford: 0:44

Edge: 1:04

Austin Theory: 15:31

Omos: 2:26

Braun Strowman: 11:13

Ricochet: 9:14

Logan Paul: 10:57

Cody Rhodes: 15:08

Powell’s POV: The official match time was 71:42, which was longer than last year’s men’s Rumble, which clocked in at 51:12. It was also longer than this year’s women’s Rumble, which went 59:40. A huge thanks to Efren for compiling the lists again this year and keeping his streak going, and a hat tip to Wikipedia for a couple of the times that Efren didn’t catch.