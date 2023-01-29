WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2023: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez sent the following breakdown of how long each WWE Royal Rumble participant was in the women’s Rumble match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations).

Rhea Ripley: 61:10

Liv Morgan: 61:10

Dana Brooke: 11:42

Emma: 10:11

Shayna Baszler: 13:28

Bayley: 27:10

B-Fab: 0:36

Roxanne Perez: 4:32

Dakota Kai: 22:21

Iyo Sky: 20:49

Natalya: 3:08

Candice LeRae: 5:11

Zoey Stark: 26:37

Xia Li: 15:31

Becky Lynch: 10:48

Tegan Nox: 3:41

Asuka: 33:21

Piper Niven: 28:06

Tamina: 11:58

Chelsea Green: 0:05

Zelina Vega: 11:31

Raquel Rodriguez: 20:40

Michin: 17:43

Lacey Evans: 14:05

Michelle McCool: 13:53

Indi Hartwell: 4:52

Sonya Deville: 10:17

Shotzi: 8:36

Nikki Cross: 9:16

Nia Jax: 1:57

Powell’s POV: The official match time was 61:10, which was slightly longer than last year’s 59:40. This year’s men’s Rumble match lasted 71:42. Another huge thanks to Efren for compiling the list again this year.