NXT TV preview: William Regal announcement, two matches set for Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic.

-Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis.

-NXT general manager William Regal will make a major announcement.

Powell’s POV: My best guess for the Regal announcement remains that he’ll announce that Keith Lee can only hold one title and we’ll get a tournament for the NXT North American Title. NXT TV was taped Thursday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

