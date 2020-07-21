Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout edition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley for the Impact Tag Titles.

-EC3 returns.

-Rhino invited Heath Miller to appear.

Powell’s POV: I’m really looking forward to the tag title match. It should be a loaded show coming out of the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which also included the return of Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Eric Young. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on ladder matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

