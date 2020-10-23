AEW Dynamite preview: Change to AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match, plus a TNT Title match, town hall meeting

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship.

-Hangman Page vs. Wardlow in an AEW Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.

-Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M in an AEW Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.

-Tay Conti vs. Abadon.

-The Inner Circle holds a town hall meeting to determine whether MJF can join the faction.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that Rey Fenix was pulled from his scheduled match against Omega due to an injury suffered on Wednesday. From a storyline standpoint, Fenix was ruled the loser of his match with Penta via forfeit, setting up Penta as the second round opponent for Omega. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.