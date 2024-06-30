AEW Forbidden Door pre-show results: Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Yota Tsuji vs. Mistico and Lucha Bros, Mariah May vs. Saraya, Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show

Aired live June 30, 2024 live on social media

Elmont, New York at UBS Arena

-The pre-show was hosted by Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, Rocky Romero, and RJ City at a desk that was set up above the first level of seats off the main floor.

-Amanda Huber and Negative One sat in briefly to plug the new Brodie Lee tribute shoes.

-Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Bobby Cruise and a New Japan ring announcer conducted introductions for the added pre-show match.

1. Kyle Fletcher vs. Serpentico. There were plenty of opening seats with fans still arriving (because who thought they would add a freaking 15th match). Fletcher dominated the match and hit a tombstone piledriver. Rather than go for the pin, he picked up Serpentico and sat him on the top turnbuckle. Fletcher stood on the middle rope and held up Serpentico before performing a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle pad.

Kyle Fletcher beat Serpentico in 3:10.

Powell’s POV: A spotlight win for Fletcher. I already miss ignoring the first 30 minutes of the needlessly long 90-minute pre-shows, which may have inspired WWE to go with even needlessly longer two-hour pre-shows.

Entrances for the four-way tag team match took place…

2. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong (w/Gedo, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a four-way tag team match. Kidd got good heat from the crowd and bit the head of King, who dropped him with a punch. The crowd barked along with King.

Late in the match, Kassidy and Quen hit stereo flip dives onto a batch of opponents at ringside. Back inside the ring, King tossed Kassidy into a knee strike from Black. King hit Kassidy with a Gonzo Bomb and then pinned him…

Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen in 8:35 in a four-way tag team match.

Powell’s POV: All action from start to finish. This is clearly a case of everyone going balls to the wall with little regard for saving things for later in the show.

Ring entrances took place for the women’s tag team match…

3. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Momo Watanabe and Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway). McGuinness said Momo is Japanese for peach. Statlander avoided being in the ring with Willow to start, then tagged in once Willow tagged out.

At one point, Nakano went for a hot tag, but Statlander pulled Willow off the apron to prevent it. The heels continued to isolate Nakano. Eventually, Nakano dropped Statlander with a kick and then made the tag.

Willow worked over Statlander with punches and a kick. Statlander quickly tagged out to boos. Willow put Watanabe down with a spinebuster. Statlander ran in to break up the pin. Statlander tagged in once Willow was weary and picked up a quick two count.

Willow avoided Statlander going for a move from the middle rope and then dropkicked her. Nakano tagged in and went for a top rope crossbody block that Statlander avoided. Statlander went for a rolling German suplex, but Nakano hooked her into a pin for a two count. Nakano executed a German suplex for a near fall.

Willow tagged in, but Statlander ran her into Nakano twice. Watanabe put Willow down with a backbreaker and had her pinned, but Nakano broke it up. Statlander put Watanabe on her shoulders, but she slipped away and hit Statlander with a tiger suplex.

Willow performed a Death Valley Driver from the middle rope on Watanabe for a near fall. Willow went for a Doctor Bomb, but Watanabe stuffed it. Watanabe hit a big move on Willow for a near fall.

Willow came back with the Pounce and then clotheslined Statlander to ringside. Willow tagged out and then clotheslined Statlander. Nakano hit Watanabe with a Hammerlock German Suplex and got the three count…

Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano defeated Momo Watanabe and Kris Statlander in 10:15.

Powell’s POV: A well worked tag team match. They gave viewers a teaser of Willow vs. Statlander without giving away too much before they meet in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Entrances for the Owen Hart Cup tournament match took place…

4. Mariah May (w/Toni Storm, Luther) vs. Saraya (w/Harley Cameron) in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Excalibur said Storm was taking time away from her own pre-match prep work to be in May’s corner.