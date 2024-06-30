AEW Forbidden Door results: Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Forbidden Door

Aired live June 30, 2024 live on pay-per-view

Elmont, New York at UBS Arena

AEW Forbidden Door pre-show results: Kyle Fletcher beat Serpentico in 3:10, Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen in 8:35 in a four-way tag team match, Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano defeated Momo Watanabe and Kris Statlander, Mariah May defeated Saraya in 8:30 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, and Mistico, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Yota Tsuji in 12:00…

Pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz started on commentary. The co-ring announcers were Justin Roberts and Takuro Shibata. They went right to entrances for the opening match…

1. MJF vs. Hechicero. MJF received a big hometown ovation. He wore a robe that read “Long Island’s Own” on the back. MJF crowd surfed and a laughing Taz pointed out that it wasn’t good. Hechicero targeted MJF’s arm to start. MJF offered a handshake, which Hechicero accepted, only to be kicked by MJF.

MJF walked over Hechicero after a drop down and then strutted in Ric Flair style before swiveled his hips like Rick Rude. MJF followed up with a Randy Savage style pose. The match spilled over to ringside where MJF ran Hechicero into the barricade and then sat him on a chair next to it.

MJF got a running start and then booted Hechicero over the barricade. Back inside the ring, Hechicero caught MJF with a knee strike. Hechicero strutted to boos and then flipped off the live crowd.

MJF sold his left arm and then put Hechicero down with a piledriver. Hechicero came right back with a dropkick and then caught MJF in a crossarm breaker. MJF rolled onto Hechicero to break the hold and then applied an armbar of his own.

Hechicero escaped the armbar and then used his legs to put MJF in an armbar. MJF put his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. MJF held his left arm at his side while he and Hechicero threw simultaneous clotheslines.

MJF mounted Hechicero in the corner and threw ten punches at him before biting his forehead. MJF performed a Panama Sunrise and followed it up with a brainbuster that led to him getting the three count…

MJF defeated Hechicero in 9:50.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable opener with the obvious outcome. That said, it’s a shame that MJF wasn’t involved in something bigger on a show held in his hometown.

A propaganda style video package set up The Elite’s trios match and then entrances for the match took place. Matthew Jackson said this was happening because of him and Nicholas, then said they are the reason the company exists. The fans chanted “Okada” loudly once The Elite trio were inside the ring. Max Caster rapped while he and Anthony Bowens made their entrance. Caster had a lines about Joe Biden, Justin Timberlake, the Bucks destroying Okada’s career, and Okada looking like a bitch. Bowens and “Daddy Ace” scissored…

2. Kazuchika Okada and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens. Billy Gunn was not in the corner of the “Scissor Ace” trio. There was a “holy shit” chant when Okada and Tanahashi were in the ring during the opening minute. Okada teased locking up and then tagged out to boos.

The babyface trio performed a double Scissor Me Timbers spot on the Bucks and then played air guitar for a moment. Okada checked in and put Caster down with a neckbreaker. Tanahashi and Bowens were knocked off the apron, leaving Bowens isolated by the heels.

Nicholas put Caster in a Camel Clutch. Matthew tagged in and ran the ropes repeatedly and then stopped and kissed his brother on the cheek. A “f— the Young Bucks” chant broke out along with some “EVP” chants in response.

Tanahashi and Bowens returned to the apron. Okada ran over and knocked Tanahashi to the floor while the isolation of Caster continued. Bowens tagged in and got the better of the Bucks. There was a spot that left both legal men down.

Okada and Tanahashi tagged into the match simultaneously. Tanahashi got the better of the exchange to start and executed a dragon screw leg whip. Tanahashi set up for a Texas Cloverleaf, but the Bucks broke it up. Bowens put Okada down with The Arrival and then Caster hit the Mic Drop.

Tanahashi went up top for a High Fly Flow, but the Bucks stopped him temporarily. When Tanahashi finally attempted the move, Okada recovered and put his knees up. The Bucks pumped up their shoes and threw superkicks at their opponents and eventually dove onto Caster and Bowens at ringside.

Okada picked up Tanahashi and slammed him to the mat. Okada followed up with a top rope elbow drop. Okada teased striking The Rainmaker pose and flipped off the camera instead. Okada went for The Rainmaker clothesline, but Tanahashi caught him in an inside cradle for a near fall. Tanahashi fought off the Bucks. Okada caught Tanahashi with a Rainmaker clothesline and then pinned him.

Kazuchika Okada and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens in 13:00.

After the match, Okada set up Tanahashi for another Rainmaker, but Billy Gunn ran out and chased away Okada…

Powell’s POV: A fun trios match. Okada was spotlighted nicely, and they did a good job of building to his first exchange with longtime rival Tanahashi. Unfortunately, Tanahashi looked like he was moving gingerly, but it was cool that he did the honors for longtime dance partner Okada.

A video package set up the Owen Hart Cup match and then ring entrances for the match took place…

3. Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Danielson caught Takagi in an early leg lock, but Takagi reached the ropes to break. it. Takagi knocked Danielson down with a shoulder block.

McGuinness questioned why people still refer to Danielson as the best wrestler in the world. McGuinness noted that Danielson has yet to hold a title in AEW. A short time later, Takagi stuffed a suicide dive attempt and then performed a Draping DDT style move on the floor.

AEW trainer Doc Sampson checked on Danielson while referee Aubrey Edwards counted. Danielson beat the count and then immediately took as suplex from Takagi, who got a two count. Danielson avoided a clothesline and then connected with a round kick.

Both wrestlers traded shots in the middle of the ring. Takagi suplexed Danielson, who landed on his feet and then suplexed Takagi. Danielson dropkicked Takagi in the corner. Danielson went to the ropes, but Takagi cut him off.

A short time later, Danielson threw kicks at a kneeling Takagi, who stuffed the grand finale kick. Danielson slapped Takagi and then took him down and applied a triangle. Takagi powered up Danielson and then powerslammed him.

Takagi superplexed Danielson, who sold his neck. Takagi followed with a lariat on a seated Danielson and then covered him for a two count. Takagi tried to lead “Yes” chants and the fans responded by chanting “no” instead.

Takagi went for his Made in Japan finisher, but Danielson stuffed it. Takagi avoided a dropkick in the corner and then blasted Danielson with a clothesline. Takagi hit Made in Japan for a close near fall.

Takagi hit Danielson with an elbow to the head and then threw a series of elbows. Takagi ran the ropes for another clothesline, but Danielson countered into an armbar. Takagi prevented Danielson from applying the LeBell Lock.

Takagi put Danielson down with a headbutt. Takagi hoisted up Danielson, who slipped away and threw a kick at him. Danielson suplexed Takagi and then led the crowd in a round of “Yes” chants. Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee for a near fall.

Danielson grabbed Takagi’s arms and then stomped his head with kicks. Danielson put Takagi in a triangle hold and threw elbows at his head. Takagi powered up Danielson, who hit him with elbows. Once they were back on the mat, Danielson sat on Takagi’s back while wrenching is right arm, which led to a submission win…

Bryan Danielson defeated Shingo Takagi in 20:00 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

After the match, Danielson vs. Pac was announced as a semifinal match for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Danielson celebrated his win and then pointed at Takagi while looking to the crowd. The fans responded with some clapping. Takagi got up and bowed at Danielson while selling his arm…

Powell’s POV: A heck of a match. It was hurt a bit by the widespread assumption that Danielson would go over, but this one lived up to my high expectations.

A video package set the table for the AEW Women’s Championship match. Entrances for the match took place. Toni Storm wore a Statue of Liberty crown. Mariah May presented both women with flowers, then acted conflicted as she exited the ring…

4. Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship. Mariah May was at ringside and the idea was that she was there for the champion and the challenger. Storm slammed her ass in the face of Shirakawa early on.

Shirakawa came back and dropped Storm on her knees, then slammed one of her knees into the post. Shirakawa applied a Figure Four around the ring post. Shirakawa continued to target the knee at ringside and once both wrestlers returned to the ring.