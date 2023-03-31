3/31 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Malakai Black and Brody King, Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir, and Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 86)

Taped March 29, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired March 31, 2023 on TNT

Jim Ross welcomed everyone into the show. He was joined by Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho on commentary. There were no introductions or entrances for wrestlers and we went right to the ring.

1. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Guevara took control early with a dropkick and a pose. Guevara toyed with Takeshita and Jack Perry was seen watching the match from backstage. Takeshita came back with one of his signature clotheslines and mocked Guevara’s pose. Darby Allin was then shown watching the match backstage. Guevara draped Takeshita over the top rope and went to the top to hit a Senton to take Takeshita out. Takeshita found himself on the outside and immediately rolled in for a boot and ultimately landed a splash onto Guevara, who was on the outside. Back in the ring, Takeshita placed Guevara onto the top turnbuckle and went for a German Suplex, but Guevara fought his way out by biting Takeshita and then hitting a double-stomp. We then got our first PIP [c].