ROH Supercard of Honor Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show

March 31, 2023

ROH Supercard of Honor Poll: Grade the overall show

A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

ROH Supercard of Honor Poll: Vote for the best match

Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. LFI vs. Lucha Bros vs. Aussie Open in a Reach for the Sky ladder match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship
Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women's Championship
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship
Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH TV Title
Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Title
Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox for the ROH Six-Man Titles
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
