10/13 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on Jon Moxley’s new AEW deal, Renee Paquette joins AEW, Impact Wrestling departures, Brock Lesnar’s return, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson return to WWE, Undertaker comments on AEW, MLW announces streaming deal, AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: Jon Moxley’s new AEW deal, Renee Paquette joins AEW, Impact Wrestling departures, Brock Lesnar’s return, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson return to WWE, Undertaker comments on AEW, MLW announces streaming deal, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (97:31)…

Click here for the October 13 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.