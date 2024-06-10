NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s Battleground fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has teased an appearance

-Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match

-Je’Von Walker vs. Shawn Spears

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker

