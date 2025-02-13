Pro Wrestling Supershow “Snowbrawl” results: Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. TJ Crawford, Waves & Curls vs. Brett Mettro and Jake Gray for the PWS Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Snowbrawl”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

February 7, 2025 in Brockton, Massachusetts at VFW Post 1046

I’ve seen several shows from this venue near Boston; I think this is my fourth straight show. The crowd is maybe 150; they draw a lot of kids who boo the heels. No commentary which may be a drawback for some viewers. The ring is maybe 18 inches to two feet tall, which I’m sure impacts dives, etc. We have a clean, attractive blue canvas.

1. Jariel Rivera vs. Jora Johl. I’ve compared Rivera’s size, physique and overall look to a young Juventud Guerrera and he’s the heel. Johl has the size advantage; I always liked his AEW run. Johl hit a series of slaps to the face. Jariel kept him grounded. Johl hit a suplex at 4:00. Jariel hit a double-arm DDT for a nearfall. Johl hit a Mafia Kick for the pin. Pretty straight forward.

Jora Johl defeated Jariel Rivera at 4:55.

2. Dustin Waller and Erik Chacha vs. Matt Magnum and Elias Markopoulos. Magnum is bald, while Elias has an ancient Rome look, and they are the heels. Waller and Magnum went to start, but Matt scrambled from the ring, so Elias opened instead, and the babyfaces worked Elias over. Chacha hit a series of spin kicks on Magnum’s thighs at 3:30. The heels began working over the smaller Chacha. Magnum hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 8:00. Waller got the hot tag and he hit a buzzsaw kick on Elias for a nearfall. Waller and Magnum fought to the floor at 10:00 and to the back! Meanwhile, Elias punched Chacha (I think with a weapon!) and pinned Chacha. Pretty standard tag match. Yes, Elias showed off some brass knuckles as he headed to the back.

Matt Magnum and Elias Markopoulos defeated Dustin Waller and Erik Chacha at 10:25.

3. Love, Doug vs. Liviyah in an intergender match. Liviyah is the talented teen I’ve seen across the Northeast states. Doug was blind-folded and led into the ring by the ref; he’s holding a bouquet of flowers. Liviyah also was led to the ring, also with a blindfold on. They removed their blindfolds at the bell and fought. He dropped to a knee as if to propose, but she hit a basement dropkick. She’s fairly tall; my guess is they are both about 5’9″. He hit a falling punch at 2:30, and they traded forearm strikes, and he hit a bulldog for a nearfall. He hit a bodyslam at 4:30.

Doug slammed her hand on the turnbuckle. Liviyah hit a back suplex at 6:00. She grabbed the bouquet of flowers and hit him with it, then she hit a German Suplex and a Stinger Splash. She hit a missile dropkick and a doublestomp to his chest, then an Eye of the Hurricane slam for the pin. Decent match.

Liviyah defeated Love, Doug at 7:27.

4. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. Brett Mettro and “The Handyman” Jake Gray for the PWS Tag Team Titles. Gray and Mettro are recent graduates from the Bio Pro school and have become regulars in Wrestling Open. W&C inexplicably turned heel here a few months ago; it makes no sense as they are such great babyfaces. Traevon opened against Mettro, who is wearing his ugly green jobber singlet. W&C immediately worked Brett over. Brett hit a clothesline on Jaylen at 4:00.

Jake was pushed off the turnbuckles and he fell throat-first on the top rope, and the heels immediately began working him over. Traevon hit a suplex. Jaylen hit some guillotine leg drops for a nearfall at 7:00. Mettro finally got a hot tag at 9:30 and he bodyslammed Jaylen, then a back suplex. Jake hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, but Traevon made the save. Traevon hit a clothesline on Jake, then the team chokeslam for the pin. Solid match. Waves & Curls kept beating up the rookies on the floor after the match.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated Brett Mettro and Jake Gray at 11:26.

5. DJ Powers vs. Ryan Clancy. This match is the reason I tuned in. Clancy has had a great past year and is now the Wrestling Open champion. I’ve recently compared Powers to a young Johnny Morrison; this kid is oozing heel charisma, and he rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. They eventually tied up in the ring and Clancy knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he twisted Powers’ left arm. Powers went to the floor and stalled again at 4:00. So, Clancy followed to the floor and they brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Powers stomped on Clancy and kept him grounded. Clancy hit a dropkick.

Clancy hit a bodyslam. Powers dropped him throat-first on the top rope at 6:00 and hit a snap suplex, and he jawed at the crowd. He kept Clancy grounded in a headlock. Clancy got up and they traded punches and chops. Powers avoided a Clancy dropkick at 11:00. Clancy hit a crossbody block and they were both down. Clancy hit a Thesz Press and some punches. He unloaded some loud chops. They traded rollups. Powers blocked a sunset flip attempt, reached forward and grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and scored the cheap pin. Good match.

DJ Powers defeated Ryan Clancy at 13:51.

6. Mortar vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. BRG is always (or should be!) the heel and he got loudly booed as he strutted to the ring. I always compare Mortar to Rhino because of his wide frame and long black hair. BRG stalled in the ropes, rolled to the floor, and complained that his hair was pulled. They locked up and Mortar easily shoved him to the mat. BRG worked the left arm. Mortar dropped him with a chop at 2:30, then a uranage. BRG hit some running back elbows. Mortar hit a German Suplex at 5:30, then a Lionsault.

Mortar nailed a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he applied a Boston Crab, but Brett reached the ropes. Brett snapped the back of the neck across the ropes. Mortar caught him coming off the ropes and hit a chokeslam at 7:30. Mortar missed a double-jump moonsault, but he hit a superkick. BRG nailed a low blow mule kick while the ref was out of position, then an Unprettier faceplant for the cheap pin. Good match.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Mortar at 8:47.

7. Rylie O’Neil vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Donny Staxx vs. Danny Cabral in a four-way. I don’t think I’ve seen O’Neil or Cabral before. Staxx is comparable to Dante Martin; I’ve seen him on past shows I’ve seen here. Rylie wore a black jacket and he jawed at the crowd. Cabral has dark hair and a thick beard. All four brawled at the bell. Staxx and O’Neil, the heels, beat up Cabral in the ring. Rylie hit a delayed vertical suplex at 3:00. Of course, they wound up shoving each other. Marbury got back in and hit some clotheslines, then he palm-slammed both of their heads to the mat. Marbury hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Staxx immediately tossed Marbury to the floor and stole the pin. Okay match.

Donny Staxx defeated Rylie O’Neil, Jermaine Marbury, and Danny Cabral in a four-way at 5:24.

8. Channing Thomas vs. TJ Crawford. Both guys are traditionally heels. An intense lockup to open. They went to a knucklelock and a test of strength. TJ began to cheat so I guess he’s the heel tonight. He hit some bodyslams and kept Channing grounded. Channing hit a flying forearm at 10:00 and they were both down. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. TJ hit a suplex for a nearfall. Channing hit an enzuigiri at 12:30. He set up for a Gotch-style piledriver, but BRG came out of the back and distracted him. Waves & Curls jumped in the ring and attacked Channing, causing the DQ. Just a so-so match.

Channing Thomas defeated TJ Crawford via DQ at 13:16.

Final Thoughts: Just an okay show. Powers-Clancy looked the best on paper and it delivered. It’s not a must-see match, but it was good and easily best of the night. Mortar-BRG was good and takes second, and the main event was a distant third. This promotion just feels a bit bizarro-world with Channing as a miscast babyface while Waves & Curls are heels. I think other promotions are using them appropriately.