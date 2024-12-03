Pro Wrestling Supershow “Genesis” results: Vetter’s review of Gal vs. Channing Thomas for the New England Heavyweight Title, Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah, Jermaine Marbury vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Genesis”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

November 22, 2024 in Brockton, Massachusetts at VFW Post 1046

I know most of the names on this show, including WWE ID prospect Gal in the main event. I watched a show from this venue last month and it has predominantly the same roster; this is in a suburb on the south side of Boston. There is NO commentary, and the crowd is maybe 150 packed into this tiny room. I am an unabashed fan of family-friendly shows, with lots of kids in the crowd; the babyfaces get cheered, the heels get booed.

1. Dustin Waller vs. Matt Magnum. These two fought in the opener here last month, with Dustin winning. Magnum is a bald ring veteran I hadn’t seen before. Matt tried to stall, so Waller went to the floor and hit some loud chops against the guardrail. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00. Magnum hit Waller in the foot with a crutch! He applied an ankle lock on the mat, and Waller tapped out. Decent opener, and Magnum gets revenge for his loss a month ago.

2. “The Difference” Tyler Brooks vs. Erik Chacha. Another rematch from October, where Brooks won by putting his feet on the ropes for leverage. Brooks came out first; he has long curly hair with a passing resemblance to Adam Page, and he jawed at the fans. Brooks kept Chacha grounded early on, and this was quite basic offense. Chacha got a rollup for the pin out of nowhere.

3. Donny Staxx vs. Keyon. I first saw Staxx last month here; he wears pink and I compared him to Dante Martin when I first saw him last month and I’ll stick with that. My first time seeing Keyon; he is a Black man in blue pants and Cagematch.net shows he’s had just 11 matches this year and 13 overall. Staxxx rolled to the floor at the bell to stall, so he’s the heel. Keyon hit a snap suplex at 2:00. Staxx kept him grounded. Keyon hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 7:30. Staxx hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Keyon hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Considering these two are fairly new, I enjoyed this.

4. Jaylen Brandyn vs. AJP. No Waves & Curls teammate Traevon Jordan. Last month, W&C inexplicably turned heel here; I’ve never seen Brandyn as a heel before, but the crowd had no problem booing him. I’ve seen a fair amount of AJP in Fight Life wrestling; he has long, straight dark hair and he fired up the crowd. Brandyn shoved away a handshake offer and he stalled on the floor to open. In the ring, Brandyn stomped on AJP and kept him grounded; this is all basic but it’s good because the crowd is all over Jaylen. AJP fired up, hit some back elbows and a running neckbreaker at 6:30, then a rolling forearm for a nearfall. Brandyn hit a step-up Mule Kick (Swerve’s “House Call”) for the pin. Decent.

* Jaylen stayed in the ring as Brett Ryan Gosselin came out for the next match, and BRG was wearing his black fur jacket. They hugged!

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Jaylen Brandyn) vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). They took turns playing to the crowd, and Jermaine hit some deep armdrags. BRG went for a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 3:00, but Benny knocked BRG’s feet off the ropes. Jaylen distracted Jermaine as he climbed the ropes, allowing BRG to hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and stayed in charge. Jermaine hit a back suplex at 8:30, and Benny is waving the ‘defense’ sign. Marbury hit his palm-to-the-head slam and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Jermaine hit a top-rope crossbody block. He dove to the floor but accidentally crashed onto Benny! In the ring, BRG hit an Unprettier faceplant for the pin. Good match; Jermaine makes his basketball-themed offense work.

* BRG got on the mic and was booed. He complained about being attacked. BRG, Jaylen and Donny Staxx beat up a guy, who I presume is a promoter.

6. DJ Powers vs. Mortar. I’ve compared teenager Powers to NXT’s Kale Dixon, and Mortar has a wider body and he is comparable to Rhino. DJ stalled on the floor before the bell. DJ got in, the bell rang… and DJ went right back to the floor. Mortar traded chops, and Mortar hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:30, and he hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, DJ hit some stomps and kept Mortar grounded. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00. DJ hit a dropkick, then a double-underhook suplex. This has been significantly better than the first five matches. Mortar hit a second-rope crossbody block at 8:30, a chokeslam, and a Lionsault for a nearfall. DJ hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

They hit a twisting second-rope superplex and both were down at 11:00. (I can’t even really say who ‘hit’ that move!) Mortar hit some chops and he applied a Boston Crab, but DJ got to the ropes. DJ hit a German Suplex and a jumping knee for a nearfall. He rolled to the floor and grabbed a chair. Mortar hit an enzuigiri and he clotheslined DJ to the floor, then he dove onto him at 14:30. Mortar launched off a chair and crashed onto DJ in the crowd. They got back into the ring, where Mortar hit a discus clothesline. He went for a moonsault, but DJ caught him with a superkick! DJ then hit a frogsplash for the clean pin. That was really good; Powers is another guy I just wouldn’t be surprised if he got a WWE ID contract.

7. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah. Both women have been on AEW/ROH TV this year. Again, Liviyah is blonde and appears to still be a teen; she is the daughter of a local wrestler. This is a third rematch from last month’s show, as these two went to a double count-out in October. LMK came out first and yelled at the crowd. Liviyah charged at her at the bell and they immediately traded punches, and Liviyah hit a snap suplex. They went to the floor where Liviyah hit loud chops on the smaller LMK, and she bodyslammed Kathleen onto the entrance stage! Liviyah hit a running boot as LMK sat in a chair at ringside at 2:30. In the ring, Liviyah hit an F5-style slam for a nearfall. They went back to the floor, but LMK was now in charge and she hit a snap suplex onto the hard floor at 4:30.

They completely looped the ring as they continued to brawl. In the ring, Liviyah hit a spear and some running elbow strikes, then a bulldog for a nearfall at 6:00. Liviyah applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but LMK reached the ropes. On the floor, Liviyah missed a kick and crashed against the guardrail. In the ring, LMK wedged a chair in the corner. However, Liviyah rammed Kathleen’s head into the chair and got the pin. Good brawl; this felt longer than it was.

8. Gal vs. Channing Thomas for the PWS Title. WWE ID prospectGal is usually a heel, but he’s a babyface here. (Channing should always be the heel!) No Sidney Bakabella today. Good mat reversals to open and a feeling-out process. Gal hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 5:30. Channing hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gal hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30. Channing hit a sliding German Suplex and he took control. He hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 9:30, then a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and both were down at 12:00.

Gal hit a hip-toss and some chops, then a chokeslam for a nearfall. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a German Suplex for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Gal hit some clotheslines in the corner and the ref got between them, so Gal shoved the ref to the ground! Channing hit a piledriver. Gal hit a spear for a believable nearfall, then a discus clothesline for another believable nearfall. They traded punches, and Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Good match, but it was really weird and awkward that babyface Gal shoved the ref late in the match.

Final Thoughts: This show seems like one that was great to attend but probably won’t hold up to most viewers at home, especially if you feel you need commentary to get into a show. There was lots of stalling from the heels, and lots of basic matches that weren’t designed to be ‘show-stealers;’ they accomplished what they set out to do here. Mortar-Powers was really good and easily best of the night. Gal-Channing was good for second, but a body-builder guy like Gal needs to be a heel; he doesn’t quite connect with fans as a babyface. (Think the Lex Express!) The women had an inspired brawl and that takes third. If I had to guess, I think Magnum is the only wrestler here over the age of 30; I bet the rest of the roster averages in their early 20s. I’ll take a young, hungry roster over a show filled with guys in their 40s any day. This was a short show, coming in at just over two hours.