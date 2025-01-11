Pro Wrestling Supershow “New Years Bash” results: Vetter’s review of Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Nico Silva in an unsanctioned “I’m Sorry” match, Gal vs. Channing Thomas for the PWS Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “New Years Bash”

January 3, 2025 in Brockton, Massachusetts at VFW Post 1046

Brockton is located on the south side of Boston. This is the third straight month I’ve watched a show from this venue, and the crowd is maybe 200. NO commentary! I know that’s a big turnoff for some. But, I love these family-friendly shows with lots of kids in the crowd, booing the heels.

1. Dustin Waller vs. Jariel Rivera. I’ve been impressed with Jariel; he has a great physique and has been appearing at Wrestling Open of late. The bald Matt Magnum attacked Waller on his way to the ring! The ref checked, but Waller wanted to have the match. The bell rang, and Jariel charged and attacked. Waller hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30, then some chops. Jariel repeatedly slammed Dustin’s knee into the mat. Rivera hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30, and he switched to a half-crab, but Waller reached the ropes. He hit a DDT, popped to his feet and sold the leg injury, but hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:00. Waller hopped on Rivera’s shoulders, got a Victory Roll, and scored the pin! Good action.

Dustin Waller defeated Jariel Rivera at 7:29.

2. Little Mean Kathleen and “The Difference” Tyler Brooks vs. Liviyah and Erik Chacha. I compared Brooks to Adam Page in the past, and he fought Chacha in a singles match last month. LMK and Brooks are the heels. A commentator at another recent show confirmed that blonde Liviyah is just 17; she is taller than the diminutive Chacha as they came to the ring. This is also the third straight month these women have fought, and they charged at each other at the bell. Brooks snapped Chacha’s throat across the top rope at 1:30, and the heels took over and kept Erik grounded. Liviyah got the hot tag at 4:30 and she hit some clotheslines on LMK, then back elbows into the corner, then a second-rope missile dropkick. Brooks got in and picked up Liviyah by her hair, and he hit a Stroke faceplant on her. He put LMK on Liviyah, and Kathleen got the tainted pin.

Little Mean Kathleen and “The Difference” Tyler Brooks defeated Liviyah and Erik Chacha at 5:55.

3. Mortar vs. Matt Magnum. Magnum came out first, holding a crutch. I always compare the wide-bodied Mortar to Rhino. Magnum dropped him with a shoulder tackle and flexed. Mortar hit his own shoulder tackle, then a hip-toss at 3:00. Mortar hit a gorilla press, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, he flattened Magnum with a senton at 5:00. Magnum began working over the left knee. He hit a snap suplex at 8:00, then a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Mortar hit some spin kicks and a clothesline for a nearfall, but he missed a Lionsault at 10:00. Magnum hit a twisting back suplex. He got his crutch but set it down. Mortar applied a Boston Crab! In escaping, Magnum kicked Mortar into the ref! Magnum grabbed the crutch, but Waller appeared, took it and hit Magnum with the crutch! Mortar immediately hit an F5 slam; the ref woke up, and made the three-count.

Mortar defeated Matt Magnum at 12:21.

4. Donny Staxx vs. Ryan Waters. I previously compared Staxx to Dante Martin and he’s solid. Waters is probably in his mid- to late-30s, a bit heavy and bald. Staxx rolled to the floor, not wanting to lock up. Waters got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin. Staxx was shocked.

Ryan Waters defeated Donny Staxx at 1:22.

5. Anthony Greene vs. DJ Powers. I’m a big fan of heel teen Powers, and I noted with his new look, he’s now a young Johnny Morrison. I’m mildly surprised Greene wasn’t on the Jan. 1 NOAH event, which allowed him to appear here. An intense lockup to open, and they shoved each other. Greene hit a clothesline that sent Powers to the floor, then he hit a plancha to the floor at 3:00. As Greene tried to get back into the ring, Powers pushed him off the apron and he flew into the guardrail, and Powers took control. He hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. He kept Powers grounded.

Powers applied an abdominal stretch and remained in charge. Greene hit a reverse suplex, dropping Powers stomach-first at 9:30. Powers hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Greene hit a superkick and a flipping sideslam. Powers hit a Goto-style neckbreaker over his knee, but he missed a frogsplash, and they were both down at 13:00. This has been really good. They got up and traded punches. Greene nailed a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. He set up for an Unprettier, but Powers escaped. Powers hit an OsCutter and a frogsplash for a nearfall, then a second one for a believable nearfall. Powers hit a superkick, but Greene suplexed him into the corner. Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for the pin! Great match.

Anthony Greene defeated DJ Powers at 16:39.

6. Gal vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the PWS Title. WWE ID prospect Gal is a babyface here, but he’s a natural heel. An intense lockup, and Gal shoved him to the mat. Gal hit some chops and was in charge early on. Channing hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. Gal hit some Sheamus-style blow to the chest. He hit a hard clothesline at 4:30, then a German Suplex. He hit a series of elbow drops for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Channing applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but Gal reached the ropes at 11:00. Channing went for a piledriver, but Gal escaped. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Good match but the big problem here is Gal is so miscast as a babyface.

Gal defeated Channing Thomas to retain the PWS Title at 12:39.

7) “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. “Catch & Shoot” Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) and Jeremy Le Croix. Beloved babyfaces W&C turned heel here, which makes no sense to me. They came out first and the crowd was all over them. I’ve seen plenty of Marbury; he does the basketball player gimmick. Well, Jeremy is a hockey player gimmick in a hockey jersey (I haven’t seen him before.) He’s white with black hair and a generic black singlet. The heels attacked to open. Jermaine hit a double clothesline in the corner, and the babyfaces twisted Traevon’s arm.

The heels began working over Le Croix. Traevon hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Jaylen got in and hit some guillotine leg drops for a nearfall, and this was an extensive beatdown on the rookie. Jermaine got the hot tag at 8:30 and he hit his Euro-step stunner, then a top-rope crossbody block. The babyfaces were shoved into each other, and Jermaine fell to the floor. It allowed W&C to hit a team chokeslam move and pin Le Croix. Fairly basic.

Waves & Curls Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated “Catch & Shoot” Jermaine Marbury and Jeremy Le Croix at 9:58.

8. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Nico Silva in an unsanctioned “I’m Sorry” match. BRG came out first in his black and white fur jacket. The bald Silva, wearing a Marvel’s Punisher T-Shirt, came through the crowd to attack BRG from behind. In the ring, he hit a German Suplex. They went to the floor and brawled through the crowd. They went over by some tables, and Silva hit a clothesline on a seated BRG at 5:30. They got in the ring, where BRG hit a backbody drop onto a guardrail link at 7:30. BRG hit some blows to the back and kept Silva grounded. BRG got a kendo stick and cracked it across the back at 9:30.

Silva, of course, finally got his hands on the stick and he struck BRG with it, then he broke it in half over his knee. The ref checked, but Silva didn’t want to quit. Brett got a roll of duct tape and tied up Silva’s wrists. BRG got another kendo stick and hit Silva some more. Brett tried to put Silva on a table in the ring, but it collapsed and broke at 15:00. This has gone too long now. Silva hit a second-rope superplex. Waves & Curls and Donny Staxx hit the ring at 17:00 and beat up Silva! Hey, it’s no DQ… why did they wait so long?

Ryan Waters ran to the ring and attacked the heels; he kept fighting with Staxx, and those two went to the back. Silva dove to the floor onto W&C. In the ring, BRG was back in charge. A masked wrestler jumped in the ring and beat up Brett, and tied him in the ropes. He removed his mask and I think it’s Channing Thomas (he had his hair up but I believe it was him.) Channing left. Silva got a kendo stick and hit some blows on Brett, but BRG refused to say “I’m sorry.” Silva got an electric haircutter and as he approached BRG to use it, Brett shouted “I’m sorry” to end the match (and save his hair!) Silva powerbombed Brett through another table and celebrated his win.

Nico Silva defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin in an “I’m Sorry” match at 24:48.

Final Thoughts: Greene-Powers stole the show. Greene never really found his footing in NXT but he sure has been a standout back on the indy scene and in NOAH. I believe Powers is still just 19. He’s got a great look and heel charisma. Gal-Channing was fine for second, but as I noted, Gal is essentially Lex Luger’s Narcissist character… and that just doesn’t work as a babyface. I like Waller and have been impressed with Jariel Rivera, so I’ll go with that for third. The main event was a pretty standard brawl and definitely seven or so minutes too long, but I liked that the vain BRG quit rather than lose his hair, which certainly fits his character. I will reiterate what I wrote last month… just a handful of wrestlers over the age 30 here. So, we have a lot of hungry young kids really trying to impress.