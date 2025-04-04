WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for the penultimate episode before WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre meet face-to-face

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre vs. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania

-Rey Fenix vs. Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).