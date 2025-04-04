TNA Impact results (4/3): Moore’s review of Santino Marella’s announcement, Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,080)

Taped March 28-29, 2025 in March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the St. Joseph Civic Arena

Simulcast April 3, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! TNA Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance and joined the commentary table. Hannifan noted that on this episode we will find out who Joe Hendry will defend the TNA title against at Rebellion…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah. Elijah immediately started the match with an Undertaker Old School. Kazarian escaped a Tombstone attempt and ducked to ringside for a breather. Elijah chased him and beat Kazarian around at ringside. Kazarian turned the tables with a whip into the turnbuckle. Kazarian then swung and hit Joe Hendry.

Kazarian got behind Hendry when Hendry got up and shoved Hendry into Elijah. After Kaz and Elijah were back in the ring, Kazarian rolled up Elijah for the win.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah via pinfall in 2:14.

Kazarian did a personal victory lap inside of the ring. Hendry then attacked Kazarian and gave him some ground and pound. Security ran out and failed to contain Joe Hendry, who continued to get at Kazarian. Elijah was the one who managed to calm Joe down. Elijah gave Hendry a pat on the back and walked to the back with him…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Frankie Kazarian has been one of my favorite heels to see develop since he really started to become a fun overall character in his current persona. It used to be odd when TNA would protect this guy with wins over big talent, but now his current character justifies the protection. I’m really surprised TNA had their big free agent signing take a loss so early in his run in the company, but I’m not complaining about putting heat on a talented heel. Meanwhile, TNA is presenting Elijah and Joe Hendry as an obvious Scorpion and Frog story, with Elijah’s scorpion tail ready to stab Hendry in the back at any moment.

Highlights from the last segment aired…

A medic was tending to a hurt Joe Hendry backstage. The medic said that Hendry needs to go to the hospital to make sure he doesn’t have a torn shoulder. Hendry refused. The medic said Joe is the World Champion and the medic needs to make sure Hendry is able to compete. Hendry just hung his head…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary with Rehwoldt talking about how Hendry’s injury could affect the world title match at Rebellion…

A replay aired of a “digital exclusive” where Eddie Edwards berated the rest of The System members in the ring last week. Hannifan noted that Eddie Edwards has teased a System “Public firing”…

Eddie Edwards was in the ring where he called out the System. The System made their entrance with serious looks on their faces. Eddie got in JDC’s face, talking about how he’s known JDC longer than he knew Alisha. Eddie noted that they were a tag team on the indies. Eddie said he knows that JDC doesn’t like to lose. Eddie asked JDC if he’s in or out. JDC gave Eddie a hug and said he’s in.

Eddie confronted Brian Myers and talked about how they redefined Tag Team Wrestling in TNA by winning the titles. Eddie said he and Myers are brothers and will definitely get the tag titles again. Eddie asked Myers if he was in. Myers said he’s in. Eddie then confronted his wife. Eddie said he knows that Alisha doesn’t want to hang around losers.

Eddie asked Alisha the same question and Alisha responded with her “do you want to know something?”. Alisha told Eddie she loves him and that she’s in. Alisha gave Eddie a quick French kiss. Eddie then confronted TNA X Division Champion Moose and asked him the question. Before Moose could answer, “people’s choice” Cody Deaner made his entrance. Deaner said he’s been waiting all week to see a System member get fired.

Eddie yelled that Deaner is a loser and this is none of his business. Eddie said there is nobody getting fired and they are all on the same page. Cody said it doesn’t look like they are on the same page. Cody confronted Moose and told Moose to let the people choose for him. Deaner said rather than have a firing, Moose should have a public resignation. Deaner asked the crowd if he should be in or out. The crowd chanted for “out”.

Moose took the mic and said that while he hates to say this, the people are absolutely right. While Deaner was celebrating, Moose nailed him with a Mafia Kick. The System member then all put the boots to Deaner. The System then all put out their fists in unison to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Delirious’s first night as head booker, and we get the return of Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards? I’m just kidding. A bit of a random segment with rushed and fabricated tension that ultimately led to nothing. Not a total negative, I just thought they could have spent weeks building up to this on TV instead of just having it play out on a online video that most people weren’t aware of. That aside, I am a fan of them turning Moose babyface, as he’s done everything there is to do as a heel in TNA. I also hope that post-Mania season, that this leads to Moose also getting a run, similar to Rosemary, on NXT television to be put in a fresh environment.

Gia Miller interviewed Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Masha Slamovich about their match against Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx. Brookside said that it says a lot that Tessa has no friends in TNA, so she had to go to NXT to get tag partners. Lee said that Tessa’s problems are now with Jazmyn and Jacy too. Masha said that Tessa has burnt every bridge in TNA. Masha said they are going to drag the washed up Tessa out of the ring and send Jacy and Jazmyn back ot NXT…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for a Joe Hendry profile video on their YouTube page…

Santino Marella confronted The System backstage and told Moose that the first entrant in Ultimate X, where Moose has to defend the X Title at Rebellion, is Leon Slater. Santino said Moose better be paying attention to social media to find out the rest of the opponents. A graphic showed that Matt Cardona is also in Ultimate X. Santino also told The System that they all have matches next week…

Entrances for the next match took place. NXT-TNA Liaison Ariana Grace joined the commentary table. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were watching the match on a monitor backstage (they did this shot last week. TNA has brought back the old camera shot where the wrestlers have to watch a monitor by having to turn their head to the side so the monitor can face the screen)…

2. “Spitfire” Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Jackson landed an armdrag on Luna early on. Threat tagged in. Jody and Dani swarmed Jackson with alternating strikes to give Jody a nearfall. Lash and Dani tagged in with Lash showing off her power. Both women had a stalemate during a shoulder block clash.

Lash got a two count after a shoulder tackle. Lash hit both opponents with a double suplex. Jody hit Lash with a crossbody for a one count. Jakara tagged in and hit Jody with chops. Jody backstepped a dropkick and tagge din Luna who gave Jakara a body slam. Jackson rolled aside to miss Jody getting slammed on her. Lash tagged in and slammed Luna into the mat.

Jakara curb stompped Luna into the turnbuckle. The Meta Girls cut the ring in half on Dani Luna for a few mintues. Jody managed to catch the hot tag and cleaned house. Jody worked on Lash and Jakara in the corner with clotheslines. Jody hit Jakara with an Exploder Suplex and double knees to the back. Jody caught Legend in the back with a dropkick. Jody hit Jackson with a delayed vertical Jackhammer.

Dani dropkicked Lash into the corner. Lash backdropped Dani to ringside. Jakara hit Luna with a crossbody dive to ringside. Jody escaped a finisher attempt and hit both opponents with rapid shots. Lash accidentally hit Jakara with a right forearms after Jody dodged. Lash caught Jody out of the air and slamed her. Jakara tagged in and hit Jody with the assisted wheelbarrow neckbreaker for the victory.

Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated Jody Threat and Dani Luna via pinfall in 9:43.

John’s Thoughts: Good work from both teams. Since NXT doesn’t have tag team titles, TNA is the place to be where all those NXT tag teams can have something to fight for. Hopefully we see Zaria and Sol Ruca show up soon in TNA too (the faster we get to that the faster we can get to Zaria turning on Sol Ruca). The Meta Girls continue to impress and I’m still wondering why they haven’t been called up full time to the main roster, given they have looked good during the stretch they had on the main roster.

Mike Santana and a random dude met up with Santino backstage. Santana introduced the random guy as “Derrick” and thanked Santino for getting his buddy a backstage staff member job. Santino offered to show Derrick around…[c]

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy made their entrance. Both men soaked in Hardy chants. Matt said one thing that is certain in pro wrestling, is that everyone’s true character eventually emerges. Matt said we saw the real Nic Nemeth at Sacrifice. Matt said that was tough to see because he and Jeff liked and respected Nic. Matt said when the Nemeths left him in a pool of blood it scarred him physically, but it did not scar him mentally.

Matt said he had to go home to see the fear and sadness in his childrens’ eyes, which hurt Matt more than anything Nic Nemeth could do to him physically. Matt told the cameraman to zoom into the scar on his nose that he got when Nic gave him a deviated septum. Matt said the scar will be a symbol of the pain and fear in Matt’s childeren’s eyes and heart, a symbol of Matt’s rage, and a symbol that Matt is still broken. He said he won’t stop bludgeoning Nic’s vessel until it is deleted, deleted, deleted.

Jeff said he loves Matt’s broken passion. Jeff said he heard that Nic and Ryan are stand up comedians. Jeff said Nic and Ryan calling themselves the greatest brother tag team in wrestling is the greatest joke of all time. Jeff said they are insane if they believe they can take the tag team titles from the Hardys in Los Angeles. Jeff said the only mistake the Nemeths made are that they didn’t finish the job.

John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz made their entrance. Skyler cut his usual cheap heat promo on his way to the ring. Skyler said that it’s not 1999 anymore. Matt said the Hardys were great in 1999, but are the greatest in 2025. Skyler said that the Great Hands know all about being great. Skyler said after beating Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali has moved on to bigger and better things, which have inspired he and Hotch to go after bigger and better things like the tag team titles.

Jeff asked the fans if they want to be a part of team extreme in 2025. Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino booked The Great Hands vs. The “Hard” Boyz where if they win, they’ll get a tag title shot…[c]

3. TNA Tag Team Champions “The Hardy Boyz” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a non-title match. Hotch mocked Matt Hardy’s hype pose to start the match. Matt beat down Hotch and tagged in Jeff. Jeff and Matt worked on Hotch with leg drops. Skyler tagged in after Matt tagged in. Both men traded right hands. Jeff tagged in and hit Skyler with a leg drop off Matt’s catapult.

Skyler crotched Jeff to prevent a whisper of the wind. The Great Hands were double teaming Jeff when the referee was distracted. Jeff fended off both Hands and hit them both with a Whisper of the Wind. Matt tagged in and cleaned house. Matt hit Skyler with head smashes into teh buckle. Matt hit Hotch with a Side Effect. Jeff hit Skyler with Poetry in Motion. Matt hit Skyler with a Side Effect. Skyler kicked out of Jeff’s pin at two.

Skyler rolled up Jeff for a nearfall. The Hardys hit Skyler with a Plot Twist. Jeff hit Skyler with a Swanton Bomb for the victory.

The Hardy Boyz defeated The Great Hands via pinfall in 6:18

John’s Thoughts: They may be calling themselves “The Great Hands” but they are still stuck in the same “Good Hand” cannon fodder role. A shame, because it looked like they could have done something a little different with the Great Hands now that they’re aligned with Ali, but they are still doing the same stuff, complete with Skyler’s cheap heat promo before the match. Good to see the Hardys bounce back from their injuries at Sacrifice. They are the most popular act in TNA and all they have to do is do their greatest hits in order to draw huge crowds. Good promo from them pre-match too.

Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth was sideways-watching the match on a monitor backstage while wearing a WNBA Los Angeles Sparks jersey. Leon Slater showed up to talk smack to Ryan. Ryan said he’ll do to Leon, what “My big brother” did to Matt. Security ran in to pull both men apart…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

A injury report video aired. A replay showed that it was Elijah that separated Hendry’s shoulder when he tried to keep the peace. Gia Miller interviewed a doctor about a status update. The doctor said that after a MRI was performed, they found out that Joe has a grade 3 rotator cuff injury. Gia wondered what that means for Rebellion? The doctor said it depends on the person and everyone believes that if anyone can pull off this recovery, Joe Hendry can…

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander made their entrance holding the TNA Digital Media Championship belt. Steph called herself the greatest Digital Media Champion of all time. She said tonight they celebrate, party, and show everyone what they get up to behind closed doors. Mance told the crowd to show respect to “muh baby gurl”. Mance said they are champions, stars, headliners, and on the cover of magazines like “TNA weekly”.

Steph said soon the toughest couple in wrestling will rule the whole world. Mance said there ain’t nobody meaner than them, tougher than them, or prettier than them. Steph and Mance went on to make out. Director of Authority Santino Marella pryed Mance and Steph off each other and said that this was a family show. Santino said Steph and Mance can’t call themselves champions because they didn’t win the titles and you can’t win the titles form a divorce.

Santino said he’ll have to take away the title from them. Santino said that this leaves an opportunity because “from the ashes, rises a Beth Phoenix” (that was a great random line).Santino said he’s booking a tournament at the Unbreakable show where the winner will become the inaugural “International” Champion. Santino said there is history behind this because in 2005 AJ Styles, “Samoan” Joe, and Christopher Daniels for the X Division Championship which made the world talk about TNA.

Santino said in honor of that triple threat, every match in the tournament for the International Title will be a triple threat. Santino said to hand him the title now. Mance said to not do it. While Steph and Santino where playing tug o war, Sami Callihan showed up and started to choke Mance Warner with a bat. Sami broke the hold and tossed Mance through a table off the stage. An eyepatched Sami picked up the defunct Digital Media title and handed it to Santino. The segment ended with Steph De Lander looking worried while Hannifan hyped the upcoming tournament for the new International title…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: About damn time. They even did exactly what AEW did when they got rid of their All Atlantic title and made it also an International title. Where this will also help is that it gives TNA a clear solid secondary title. Yes there’s the X Title, but that should be more of the high flyer’s title (even though they go “no limits” and it’s currently being held by probably the largest man in the promotion). Side note, over the years, I have gone numb to Santino’s schitck, but he caught me off guard with that nice shout out to his old on-air associate Beth Phoenix.

“Derrick” was tightening up some screws backstage. Tasha Steelz showed up and told Derrick that Mustafa Ali would like to have a word with him. The Great Hands kidnapped Derrick and tossed him in a trunk. For some reason, they decided to play generic dramatic music in the background…

The show jump cut to Derrick being put in a chair across from Ali at an undisclosed location (Which I also assume is the same venue as they were before). Ali told Derrick that Derrick must be happy to be celebrating his sobriety. Ali talked about how Derrick’s family isn’t happy because Derrick’s addiction ruined the family. Ali said Derrick’s little girl will never walk again.

Ali said that Derrick’s family will suffer. Ali said Derrick is a monster and addict, always and forever. Ali said Derrick is not worthy of happiness. Ali spit on Derrick and had the Great Hands toss him out. ALi told the Great Hands and Tasha that addicts destroy themselves…[c]

The Personal Concierge and Heather by Elegance were chatting backstage. The Concierge noted that Ash is on vacation, but he and Heather will hold things down. The Concierge said that they are scouting Maggie Lee to join their brand. Heather said she’ll be happy to be a mentor to her. Both of them walked off to meet Maggie…

Santino Marella was standing next to a lotery tumbler to pick the names of the first three wrestlers to wrestle in the International Championship qualifying match. The first three were Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, and Steve “McClain” (Maclin)…

An El Hijo Del Vikingo hype video aired which announced that Vikingo is an entrant in Ultimate X…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan plugged the TNA Plus 3 month subscription which includes the Rebellion PPV…

4. Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside vs. Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx (w/Fallon Henley). Masha quickly gave Tessa ground and pound and a draping boot. Lee and Brookside took down Fatal Influence with dropkicks. Masha caught Tessa with a corkscrew Suicide Dive.[c]

Lee was using strikes to dominate Jayne back from break. Nyx hit Lee with a knee to the back which allowed Jayne to hit Lee with a superkick. The heels cut the ring in half on Lee. After a few minutes of selling, Lee managed to tag in Xia. Xia hit Nyx with a huracanrana. Xia got distracted with Rosemary in the crowd. Xia hit Nyx with double knees for a two count.

Nyx swept Xia off her feet with a sweep. Jayne hit Xia with a PK. The heels worked on Xia with mehtodical offense. Xia tagged in Masha after hitting Jayne with a Monkey Flip and Enzuigiri. Masha worked on all three opponents with Savate Kicks. All the women took turns trading signature moves. Masha hit Jayne with a Savate Kick. Fallon Henley got on the apron for the distraction which allowed Tessa rake Masha’s face and hit her with a Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Tessa Blanchard, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee via pinfall in 8:39 of on-air time.

Rehwoldt noted that Tessa has pinned Masha twice so far in non-title matches…

The show cut back to Santino randomly drawing his next triple threat. Sami “Calhoun” (Callihan), Eric Young, and JDC were the next three…

Hannifan hyped Frankie Kazarian appearing after the break with his Call Your Shot trophy…

Staff were trying to knock some sense into Derrick, who looked out of it. Mike Santana asked Derrick how he was doing. Derrick said he was sorry. Santana threw a fit and walked off…

John’s Thoughts: Oh no folks! Darrick may or may not be back on da crack! I don’t mean to be mean and insensitive, but this story thread was rushed. Santana just randomly decides to bring his former addict friend to work, only to have that former addict friend get kidnapped and falling off the wagon. I just think they should have spaced it out over weeks.

Cut back to Santino and the lotery tumbler. Santino said he was going to show the world his beautiful balls. The next three International Title match competitors were Zach Wentz, Mance Warner, and AJ Franchini (Francis). Sami Callihan walked in and demanded that he be swapped to be in the match with Mance Warner. Santino said that after what Mance did to Sami’s eye, Sami has a point. Sami stormed off after snatching Santino’s balls…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin, Cody Deaner vs. Moose, Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth, The Rascalz vs. The System, and AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan…

Frankie Kazarian was in the ring with a mic. He said he hates to be the barer of bad news, but said he loves giving the marks bad news. Kazarian said Joe Hendry is at the hospital getting treatment from an injury. Kazarian he’s sorry he didn’t end that idiot’s career, because he could have. He said he’s a man of honor and valor, and will not call his shot in a dump like St Joseph Missouri.

Kazarian said like a man he’s calling his shot in the great state of California. Kazarian said he’s cashing in in SoCal, Los Angeles, his backyard. West Coast, best coast!

John’s Thoughts: Kazarian is 1000% right. SoCal, Los Angeles, is the best part of the best coast. He gets bonus props too for cashing in his trophy on the exact same street of the house I grew up on. Vermont Ave! University of Southern California! Like Randy Newman said, I love LA!

Kazarian said that at at Rebellion he’ll become the new TNA Champion. All of a sudden, All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance in glasses and a suit (Last time we saw Page in a suit in TNA, he was Abyss’s nephew Chandler Park). Page said a lot has changed since he was last here, there are actually fans in the building. Kazarian said you can credit him for that. Page said to thank Kazarian for ending the pandemic. Kazarian accepted the praise.

Page said we all appreciate Kazarian ending the pandemic. Page said he respects the hell out of Kazarian cashing in on an injured Joe Hendry. Page talked about how he pinned a 100% healthy Joe Hendry. Page talked about how if Santino likes an idea, he’ll book the match. Page said Santino really really really liked his idea. Kazarian said Santino is a stooge and has no power over him.

Page said that Santino has already signed on the dotted line that Joe Hendry will defend the title against All Ego Ethan Page. Kazarian crashed out in the ring. Page said because Kazarian is taking it so well, Kazarian will get the fist crack at the title when he wins it. Kazarian tried to hit Page with the Call Your Shot trophy, but Page saw it coming. Page dumped Kazarian to ringside with a Yakuza Kick. The show closed with Ethan Page standing tall…

John’s Thoughts: Cool to see Ethan Page back in TNA. We don’t have to live with his last moments in this company being Ethan Page vs. Ethan Page in that gawd awful karate man gimmick. A shame we never got a reunion of The North while Josh Alexander was still under contract as both men were making references to it with the NXT TNA relationship in full effect.

So is it Hendry vs. Page? Is it a Triple Threat? They didn’t make that clear. What would make sense from a heel Kazarian perspective is for him to allow Hendry vs. Page to happen so he can cash in on an injured champion in the end (which is what Moose did against Josh Alexander a few years ago). The El Paso tapings felt very House showy where as this was a step up due to it actually focusing on the push towards the Rebellion PPV. They also did an efficient job in setting up the Unbreakable show with a meaningful hook being the International Title match (bonus points for effectively trashing the Digital Media Championship. Thank you Delirious).