TNA Impact results (9/11): Moore’s review of Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Jake Something for a shot at the X Division Title, Moose vs. AJ Francis, Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,103)

Taped on September 3-4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

Simulcast live September 11, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

A “Never forget” graphic aired in memoriam of the September 11th terror attacks back in 2001…

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Moose made his entrance to his old ROH theme. AJ Francis made his entrance. Hannifan noted that Francis was wearing Seattle Seahawks colors. Hannifan also noted that Moose and Francis both had successful NFL careers before professional wrestling. Before the bell could ring, Mustafa Ali and his Secret Service made their entrance. Ali joined the commentary table…

1. Moose vs. AJ Francis. Moose and AJ had a battle of their arm pump poses. Moose got the first take down after a dropkick. Ali distracted Moose at ringside which allowed AJ to tackle Moose into the apron. Moose came back by tossing AJ into the ringpost. AJ managed to lower his weight to block a suplex and suplex Moose. AJ hit Moose with a Belly to Back for a nearfall. Ali claimed the crowd was chanting “Moostafa” instead of Moose.

AJ worked on Moose with methodical offense. Moose dodged the Flop Dollar Tennessee Whiskey move. AJ countered Moose into a nice apron Bomb for a good nearfall. AJ set up and hit Moose with the Tennessee Whiskey. Moose did arm pumps to fire himself up against AJ’s punches. Moose hit AJ with a headbutt and springboard shoulder tackle. Moose hit the brakes when he almost ran into the referee.

AJ hit Moose with a spear. Ali ordered a Secret Service member to distract the referee. Ali accidentally gave AJ a dropkick when Moose dodged. Moose took out the Secret Service guy with a big boot. Moose hit AJ with a Spear for the victory.

Moose defeated AJ Francis via pinfall in 9:26.

Moose took the mic and challenged Ali to a one-on-one match at Victory Road…

John’s Thoughts: A solid opener, and I like the interference backfiring as it does end up protecting Francis a bit. Francis has come a long way since his NXT days, but I feel a lot of people underestimate him due to the Flop Dolla days. Over the past year or so, AJ has been very smooth and consistent in he ring (things like the ladder to balls spots can happen to anyone). I like Moose as a babyface as his offense works better there, and he exhausted everything there was to do as a heel. Him vs. Ali should be a banger. What I’m not the biggest fan of is the well developed Order 4 faction vs. the undercooked babyface System faction.

Gia Miller interviewed Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards about Order 4 having a target on The System’s backs. Eddie said they will go into tonight’s main event like they always do, to whoop their opponent’s ass. Myers said once JDC is back from injury, The System will be back at full force to counter Order 4. Alisha said that The System is the backbone of TNA and you can always trust the system…

An ad aired for the TNA Plus Victory Road show…

A Rascalz Treehouse segment aired. A hooded man sat down with Myron and Zach, singing Eminem. It was Trey Miguel. After a bit of goofing around, their smoke montage aired. They then were stoned trying to figure about how Jake is “something”…

Joe Hendry made his entrance. Eric Young told the truck to cut his own music. Eric Young and The Northern Armory made their entrance. Young told the crowd to shut their dumb mouths. Young then said it’s going to be the end of the line for Joe. Travis Williams blindsided Joe and for some reason the bell rang and they changed the advertised match to Travis vs. Joe. Hannifan claimed that Young changed the match officially right before the match…

2. Joe Hendry vs. Travis Williams (w/Judas Icarus, Eric Young). Hendry got control and gave Travis a delayed vertical suplex. Icarus held on to Joe’s foot which led to the referee ejecting them. Travis hit Joe with a Knee Plus for a two count. Travis hit Joe with a handstand lariat for a two count.

Hendry reversed a Tornado DDT into a Suplex. Hendry did hit Zoolander Turn after a Fallaway Slam. Joe hit Williams with an Attitude Adjustment and Standing Ovation for the victory.

Joe Hendry defeated Travis Williams via pinfall in 3:17.

Hendry left the ring before Young and Icarus could jump him. After Joe left, Young berated Williams. Young was about to hit Williams with a Pile Driver, but Icarus prevented him from doing so. Young then ordered Icarus to attack Williams. Young clocked Icarus with a right hand because he couldn’t decide. Young then hit both Williams and Icarus with 2 pile drivers each. Hannifan wondered if Young has cleansed the Northern Armory?…

John’s Thoughts: It’s kinda weird seeing Joe Hendry exist in two different universes independently. In TNA he’s spinning his wheels with midcard feuds. In NXT, they are treating him like a new debuting wrestler against the DarkState faction (“new” despite him being in the NXT main event picture for about a year). No reason to really stretch things out as Eric Young hasn’t really done anything of substance with The Northern Armory ever since he inherited it from Josh Alexander. Whatever this “cleanse” is, it isn’t clicking. It just feels like a rehash of Young’s many cult gimmicks. I hope the post-match angle means they put that dud Northern Armory faction to rest as I don’t think it’s worth trying to salvage.

A replay aired of Frankie Kazarian beating Matt Cardona last week…

Matt Cardona cut a promo about he wasn’t “Alwayz Ready” for Ryan Nemeth last week. Cardona said he’s “complete” now and he dared Ryan to get in his business again…

Victoria Crawford was on the stage with a Blue Yeti microphone on a table. She said this was the first edition of her podcast. She introduced Gia Miller as her first guest. Gia joined Victoria and didn’t expect to be the guest. Victoria asked Gia how it feels that she got her friend Tessa Blanchard stuck at home, suspended, and without pay? Gia said Tessa has no one to blame but herself.

Victoria said all Gia is good for is looking cute and under dressing on Victoria’s talk show. Gia asked what did you expect would happen when Tessa attacked a non-wrestler? Victoria said she expected forgiveness and mercy. Maybe an apology for smashing the career of Victoria’s friend to the ground. Gia said she has no time for this and Victoria was a part of that attack. Victoria told Gia to go to Santino and ask him to un-suspend one of the most important parts of the show.

Gia said it’s Tessa’s fault she’s gone as well as Victoria’s. Gia was about to get in Victoria’s face, but Jody Threat ran out to keep the peace. Victoria did an outro of her show, saying to stay tuned for this podcast airing every week. Victoria called everyone “potato heads” and walked off…

John’s Thoughts: Side note, with AJ Lee, Alicia Fox, Nikki Bella, and (a refreshed) Natalya running around, the Diva’s era seems to be making a resurgence. A resurgence in a good way as they are putting in effort to fit in the current landscape. That aside, I can’t remember any standout Alicia Fox segments in the past (Noam Dar was the one that stands out in my mind). This might have been some of the best mic work I’ve seen from Victoria Crawford. She’s been having a fun resurgence, being very animated at ringside during Tessa and Robert Stone matches; but here that animation translated to a fun and animated promo. She was fun here and a good surrogate for Tessa Blanchard. This “podcast” stood out as different, which is a positive in terms of the cookie cutter talk shows. I also got a chuckle out of the random Blue Yeti mic on the table to make this a “podcast”.

Entrances for the next match took place. X Division Champion Leon Slater joined the commentary table for the next match…

3. Jake Something vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Trey Miguel. The Rascalz cleared the ring to start the match. The Rascalz then swarmed Jake with kicks. Jake no sold the kicks. Jake then took out Trey and Zach with forearms. The Rascalz dumped Jake to ringside and took him off his feet with four Suicide Dives. Trey and Zach hit Myron with their MCMG combo.

Myron hit Trey with a draping Flatliner. Wentz hit Myron with a springboard corkscrew crossbody. Jake recovered and took down Myron and Trey with shoulder tackles. Jake got nearfalls on the Rascalz. Jake hit Trey with a Backbreaker Rack for a nearfall. Trey escaped the corner. The Rascalz hit Jake with a Shield Bomb for a moment of respite. The Rascalz traded fatigued strikes.

Miguel took out Wentz with a Superkick. Miguel hit Myron with a Sling Blade. Jake hit Trey with a Black Hole Slam. Wentz broke up Jake’s pin. Zach hit Jake with a UFO cutter. Trey dragged Wentz to ringside. While Trey and Wentz were dealing with each other at ringside, Reed hit Something with a Springboard 450 for the victory.

Myron Reed defeated Jake Something, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz via pinfall in 8:08.

John’s Thoughts: With Trey Miguel coming back from injury, I’m pleasantly surprised that Myron Reed picked up the win as TNA hasn’t really done much with him aside from having him fill in for Trey. Good stuff and Reed vs. Slater should be a good showcase as to what Reed can do as a singles (Based off what I’ve seen from him in MLW, he’s fire!). Fantasy booking, Reed sorta feels like an odd man out in the Rascalz. If they do want to spotlight Reed, might they want to maybe re-unite Reed with his “injustice” tag team partner Rich Swann in First Class? Just a thought.

The TNA sponsored Injury Report aired. Mara Sade is out due to Bruising. Jody Threat is cleared after bruising. Indi Hartwell is cleared after an upper body injury. They don’t know if The Northern Armory are injured, so their status is “unknown”…

The show went to cinematic mode with Jake Something in the hallway backstage. For some reason, they started playing their loud ambiance music. Jake ran into Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian said Jake should change his name to “Jake Jobber”. Kazarian said Jake things brute strength is everything.

Kazarian said he built his kingdom brick by brick while Jake was still learning to tie his boots. Kazarian said he’ll be both TNA World and International Champion sooner than later. Kazarian said if Jake wants to be a part of history, he should learn from him. Kazarian said Jake has all the tools, but with Kazarian, Jake will have the keys. Kazarian asked Jake if he actually wants to be “something”…

John’s Thoughts: Ugh. Decent segment, but HORRIBLE sound mixing. I don’t even know why they felt the need to splice in dramatic-sounding ambiance music for what could have been a basic pre-tape. Can someone from production ask Mustafa Ali for tips on how to record cinematics on a DSLR? Ali’s DSLR cinematics from 205 Live blow away any cinematic that TNA has done in the last 10 years. I digress, Jake continues to be very middling as a character, despite his good look. Him being Kazarian’s enforcer might actually do him some good while also boosting both acts in a positive way.

The IInspiration made their entrance to their Harley Cameron sung entrance theme (It is my current favorite theme in all of wrestling). The Personal Concierge walked out and said that the Minnesota Twins can’t win a game to save their lives. The Concierge said since Minnesota is filled with losers, he’ll introduce them to winners. Heather and M by Elegance made their entrance…

4. Heather by Elegance (w/M by Elegance, Personal Concierge) vs. Jessie McKay (w/Cassie Lee). Heather put the boots to Jessie and hit her with a dropkick for a two count. Jessie came back with a Snapmare. Jessie rallied with shoulder tackles and a meteora for a two count. Both women traded running forearms. Jessie got a two count after a kick. Heather shoved Jessie off the top rope.

Jessie blocked a Springboard Moonsault. The Concierge got on the apron. M hit Jessie with a right hand. Heather rolled up Jessie for the victory.

Heather by Elegance defeated Jessie McKay via pinfall in 3:11.

Heather and M tried to jump Cassie, but she saw it coming and dumped them to ringside. Santino Marella made his entrance and booked M against “Gasoline” (Cassie Lee) for after the break…[c]

M tried to run away, but Cassie tossed her in the ring…

5. M by Elegance (w/Heather by Elegance, Personal Concierge) vs. Cassie Lee (w/Jessie McKay). M dragged Cassie to the mat and gave her knees. M tripped Cassie in the corner and gave her a Yakuza Kick. M got a two count after a vertical suplex. M got another two count after a Mafia Kick. Cassie rallied with a few clotheslines and a Crescent Kick for a nearfall.

M dragged Cassie into the 2nd rope. Heather gave Cassie a dropkick when M distracted the referee. Jessie dragged Heather to the ground. Cassie hit M with a Release German Suplex. Cassie then hit M with the Final Cut for the victory.

Cassie Lee defeated M by Elegance via pinfall in 5:07.

John’s Thoughts: An okay speedrun of the usual 50-50 booking of tag champions vs. challengers. It was fine, but I would have doubled down on the interference victories by M and Heather to put some heat on them as opposed to parity. What I do like is even though they speedran the formula booking, they have stretched this feud enough to feel worthwhile. I was happy they didn’t rush the belts on Cassie and Jessie. What was also nice here was seeing more from Heather and M in singles matches, as both Seth Rollins trainees continue to impress.

A trailer aired for a “TNA Immersed” documentary airing on YouTube featuring the debut of the TNA International Title…

A Steve Maclin promo aired where he talked bout his military career and the list of title defenses he’s had as International Champion. Maclin said that Kazarian disrespected his military past, but Kazarian’s time is running out…

The Personal Concierge was with M and Heather by Elegance where he approached Santino and said that Masha Slamovich is too barbaric for Ash, and that their match at Victory Road needs a stipulation. Santino ended up turning it into a “No-DQ match by Elegance” despite the Concierge wanting an easier match. Santino also made Indi Hartwell the guest referee.

Indi showed up and said she’ll call the match down the middle. Santino also booked Heather and M vs. the IInspiration for the Tag Titles at Victory Road. Santino also booked Masha and the IInspiration vs. The “Elephant” Brand for next week because the Concierge kept talking…

A replay aired of the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes and DIY segment from this week’s NXT. Hannifan then hyped Trick and Melo vs. DIY for next week’s NXT Homecoming show…

While Mike Santana was making his entrance, Trick Williams jumped Santana in the crowd. Trick and Santana brawled to ringside. Security ran out to separate both men…[c]

The following segments were advertised for next week: Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers, Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand, and the Frankie Kazarian “King’s Speech” talk show…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. They recapped the Santana and Trick brawl from earlier..

Entrances for the next match took place…

6. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The System” Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Myers and Nic started with amateur chain wrestling. Nic hit Myers with a dropkick and shoulder tackle. Myers came back with a hip toss and dropkick. Eddie tagged in and gave Nic a chop. The System dumped both Nemeths to ringside.[c]

Myers caught Ryan with an Impaler back from break. Ryan came back with a DDT. Nic hit Myers with an elbow drop for a nearfall. Myers crotched Ryan on the top rope. Eddie tagged in and hit Nic with a Flapjack. Eddie hit Ryan with an Atomic Drop and Belly to Belly. Eddie hit Nic with a Frankensteiner for a two count. Eddie and Nic traded rapid rollups.

Nic hit Eddie with a Fame Asser for a nearfall. Eddie blocked a Danger Zone and hit Nic with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Ryan broke up the pin. Myers took Ryan out to ringside. Order 4 appeared on Stage. The Great Hands stormed the ring and ate a Suicide Dive by Eddie. Myers hit Ryan with a Spear. Nic caught a distracted Eddie with the Danger Zone (Zig Zag) for the win.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defeated Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers via pinfall in 12:48.

After the match, Ryan took the mic and said that the Nemeths are invoking their rematch clause for next week. Matt and Jeff Hardy made their entrance. Referees got between the Hardys and Nemeths. Hannifan hyped The Hardys vs. Nemeths for the Tag Titles next week to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: An okay TV main event, but I’m not 100% into The System as Babyfaces. It hurts that there was no reason in the first place for them to be babyface as all of a sudden they just started high-fiving fans after one match against DarkState. Because they are going with Order 4 vs. System at BFG, I kinda hope Order 4 go over, as I wouldn’t waste all the good character development they gave Order 4 in favor of a very middling System.

An okay episode of Impact this week, but nothing really worth going out of you way to see in terms of must-see. Harmless and well booked wrestling, that’s a positive. The Rascalz vs. Jake Something match stood out as a positive. Believe it or not, I personally liked the Victoria Crawford segment just because I didn’t expect that I’d be into it.