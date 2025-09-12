WWE Smackdown, WWE Worlds Collide, and AEW Collision coverage, Midnight, Shocker, Sal Rinauro, Road Warrior Animal

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Norfolk, Virginia, at The Scope. The show includes an appearance by Brock Lesnar. Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Worlds Collide will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Pavilion at The Thomas & Mack Center. The show is headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship. Join John Moore for his live on YouTube at 9CT/10ET.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. I am also filling in for Will Pruett with the weekly audio review of Collision that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from the WWE Smackdown in Norfolk, AEW’s shows in Philadelphia, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) is 60.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) is 54.

-Sal Rinauro is 43.

-The late Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) was born on September 12, 1960. He died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020.