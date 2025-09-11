AEW Dynamite rating: Did the show bounce back from last week’s low numbers?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 584,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 472,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Dynamite had a solid bounce-back week after last week’s low numbers. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 654,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the September 11, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 716,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic.