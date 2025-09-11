CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Jerry Lawler suffered another stroke. Lawler’s daughter told TMZ that her father’s latest medical issue took place in Florida at one of his homes. She added that she is taking him back to his primary residence, where he will need a few weeks to recover. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: The 75-year-old Lawler suffered a massive stroke in 2023. Based on Lawler’s daughter’s recovery time prognosis, this one doesn’t seem to be as serious. Let’s hope that’s the case. Here’s wishing The King the very best in his recovery.