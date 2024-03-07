Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The “season premiere” with Kazuchika Okada’s debut, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, Hook vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Title, Riho vs. Kris Statlander

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett: The match was fine, but the majority of the Hit goes to the show opening promos from Swerve and Joe. Swerve leaned into being a babyface while Joe continues to shine as the confident world champion. It was a good night for AEW, but not so much for Ring of Honor, as their tag team champions and television champion both lost non-title matches.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher: A match this good has to land in the Hit section, but I do have some issues with. It really was an exceptionally well worked match and the television viewers were given a look at just how great Ospreay can be in the ring. But the traditionalist in me can’t help but feel like Ospreay should have worked more of a showcase match that really put over his moveset. Rather, Fletcher kicked out of everything from an OsCutter to a freaking Poison Rana from the ropes. And while I’m high on Fletcher, I don’t believe he’s ever won a singles match on Dynamite, so it felt odd that the company’s new sensation had to work so hard to beat him. AEW did a great job of working in more promo time throughout the night, but these two went out there cold with no build. Despite my quibbles, the match was strong enough to make fans unfamiliar with Ospreay take notice of just how special he is as an in-ring performer. Swerve Strickland has real competition for the top babyface spot in AEW.

Kazuchika Okada debuts: I’m in wait and see mode when it comes to Okada forming a new version of The Elite with the Young Bucks. The Jacksons are getting better on the mic, but it’s never been their strength and now it looks like they will be tasked with serving as mouthpieces for the Japanese icon. We’ll see how it goes. It was cool to see Okada put Eddie Kingston down with a Rainmaker and then motion for the belt. Okada vs. Kingston looks great on paper and while Kingston is doing strong work as the first Continental Crown Champion, putting the belt on Okada would elevate the title. I still believe the Continental Crown Championship could be made to feel equal to the AEW World Championship if AEW ever opts to go with a brand split, but I’ll settle for the belt actually feeling like it means more than the TNT and AEW International titles.

Riho vs. Kris Statlander: A quality match. Riho continues to be over with the live crowds. The storyline involving Stokely Hathaway continues to drag on. I’m sorry, but long term booking is not repeating the same scenario over and over. In other words, I’m more than ready for this story to take a step forward.

Darby Allin and Jay White: It was refreshing to see a promo exchange that set up a match for the following show. Allin did a good job of explaining why he’s forfeiting the AEW Tag Team Titles while also talking about the legitimate life threatening risks that come with climbing Mount Everest (best of luck to him). White’s promo got a little out there with the Darby Scissorhands line and the invitation to party rather than have the match, but it was still a million times better than watching him ham it up in the bad Bang Bang Scissors Gang segments. With Allin taking time away, hopefully next week’s match will be all about getting White back on track as a singles wrestler.

Hook vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Title: A soft Hit for a decent hardcore match. It should mean so much more for a guy Hook’s size to beat the massive Cage, but viewers have seen Cage lose too many matches on television. The post match scene with Chris Jericho saving Hook was a groaner. Jericho continues to feel ice cold and this would be a great time for him to take a break and work his reinvention magic.

Killswitch vs. Matt Menard: More of an in the middle for the 90-second match that was there to set up Adam Copeland chasing Christian Cage out of the building. That said, it’s good to showcase monsters winning in dominant fashion.

AEW Dynamite Misses

None: AEW billed this as the start of a new season and it turned out that it was not an empty ratings ploy. The improved theme song and the new look set and logo were nice. More importantly, they seemed to take a different philosophical approach, which made this the most encouraging episode of Dynamite in ages. In addition to the usual strong in-ring action, the company did a much better job of finding time for quality mic work and video packages. It felt like there was an emphasis placed on storytelling and to actually building up future matches as opposed to just throwing them out on television and expecting viewers to be content with the match quality. Here’s hoping that these changes are here to stay.