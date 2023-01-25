AEW Dynamite in Lexington (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Jay Briscoe, Honky Tonk Man, Michelle McCool, BJ Whitmer, Gorgeous George

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show includes Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a celebration of the life of Jay Briscoe, who would have turned 39 today. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Lexington. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was born on January 25, 1984. He lost his life in a car accident on January 19, 2023.

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) is 69.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) is 46.

-AEW producer BJ Whitmer turned is 44.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) is 42.

-Mark Andrews is 30.