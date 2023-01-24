01/24 Moore’s NXT audio review: NXT Women’s Championship Summit, Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell, Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo, The Creed Brothers vs. Drew Gulak and Hank Walker

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT Women’s Championship Summit, Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell, Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo, The Creed Brothers vs. Drew Gulak and Hank Walker, and more (53:15)…

Click here for the January 24 NXT TV audio review.

