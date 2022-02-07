WWE Raw on Syfy from Denver (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Hikuleo, Konnor, Penta El Zero Miedo, Madison Rayne, Mace, Hans Schmidt, Luke Graham, Tony Stecher, Rusty Brooks

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. The show includes the third part of the legendary academic challenge involving Alpha Academy and RKBro meeting in a quiz bowl. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on Syfy Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is bumped from USA Network due to the Winter Olympics. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Denver, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in New Orleans, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) is 31 today.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-The late Tony Stecher was born on February 7, 1889. He died of a heart attack at age 65 on October 10, 1954.

-The late Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski) was born on February 7, 1958. He died at age 63 on February 11, 2021.

-Konnor of The Ascension (Ryan Parmeter) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Penta El Zero Miedo turned 37 on Saturday.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Mace (Brennan Williams) turned 31 on Saturday. He also worked as Dio Maddin.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.