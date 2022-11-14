AEW Full Gear press release for Saturday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

November 14, 2022 – AEW will put multiple world championship belts on the line and showcase its biggest stars in an action-packed battle for supremacy in the upcoming FULL GEAR pay-per-view event.

The highly anticipated event will stream live in the U.S. from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The card for FULL GEAR includes the follow match-ups:

• AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

• AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

• ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Sammy Guevara

• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

• Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

• Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Saturday’s event.

Viewers can stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users.

The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.

