What's happening...

AEW Full Gear press release for Saturday’s pay-per-view

November 14, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

November 14, 2022 – AEW will put multiple world championship belts on the line and showcase its biggest stars in an action-packed battle for supremacy in the upcoming FULL GEAR pay-per-view event.

The highly anticipated event will stream live in the U.S. from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The card for FULL GEAR includes the follow match-ups:

• AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
• AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
• AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory
• ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson
vs. Sammy Guevara
• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
• Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus
• Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
• Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Saturday’s event.

Viewers can stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users.
The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of AEW Full Gear beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for our post show audio review that will be available exclusively to Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.