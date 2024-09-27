What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

September 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

-Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. and TJ Crawford and Ryan Clancy

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

