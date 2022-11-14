AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Title
-Jora Johl vs. Preston “10” Vance
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Waves and Curls
-Serpentico vs. AR Fox
-“Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz
-Mei Suruga and Emi Sakura vs. Riho and Willow Nightingale
-Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild, and Channing Thomas
-Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
