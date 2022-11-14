AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Title

-Jora Johl vs. Preston “10” Vance

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Waves and Curls

-Serpentico vs. AR Fox

-“Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz

-Mei Suruga and Emi Sakura vs. Riho and Willow Nightingale

-Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild, and Channing Thomas

-Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.