AEW Rampage viewership for the show headlined by the Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo rematch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 533,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 578,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished ninth in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .22 rating, down from the previous week’s .24 in the same demo. The first thirty minutes of last week’s show ran head-to-head with the last thirty minutes of a supersized Smackdown on FS1.