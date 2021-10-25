WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership coming out of WWE Crown Jewel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.249 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 866,000 viewership count from the previous week’s supersized Smackdown on FS1.

Powell’s POV: The more comparable numbers are the 2.147 million viewers and .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic drawn by the October 8 edition of Smackdown on Fox. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first for the night against other broadcast network shows.