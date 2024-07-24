AEW Rampage lineup: Royal Rampage set for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-The Royal Rampage for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam

Powell’s POV: The AEW Grand Slam event will be held on September 25 in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s good to see them give the Royal Rampage winner a championship match, as it raises the stakes for the two ring Royal Rumble style match. Last year’s winner Darby Allin received a shot at the TNT Title.

AEW Rampage will taped tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, send a report or basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available shortly after the show airs.