WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Speed Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Andrade vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Andrade retained the WWE Speed Championship. A new four-man tournament will for the next shot at the WWE Speed Championship will start next week. WWE announced an eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Title with Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom and Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed on one side of the bracket, and Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford and Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis on the other side of the bracket. The Wilde vs. Axiom match will kick off the tournament on next week’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media. Although today’s title match was an exception, the championship matches typically stream at the same time on Fridays.