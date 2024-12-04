AEW Collision lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Komander in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an International Women’s Cup qualifying match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura

Powell’s POV: The winner of Willow vs. Deeb will face Jamie Hayter at the December 12 Collision taping. Saturday’s Collision will be held in Columbus, Ohio at Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show will air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).