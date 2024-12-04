Nick Khan says the rating for WWE programming won’t change on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE President Nick Khan spoke at Netflix headquarters on Tuesday and addressed speculation that the rating for Raw will change once the show debuts on Netflix. “We’re not changing the rating of our programming,” Khan in a statement published by Deadline.com. So there’s some online chatter about, ‘oh, it’s going to be R-rated, or for us old folks, X-rated.’ That’s definitely not happening.

“It’s family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It’s going to stay that way. I would look for more global flair, especially as the relationship continues to develop. Countries outside of the United States are as important to us as the United States is. So we have certain targeted countries that are priorities for Netflix. They’re priorities for us. You’re going to see more of that. I think that’s the way you’ll see a bit of a difference.”

Powell’s POV: I honestly don’t care what the rating is as long as they stop the dreadful censoring of live crowds chanting “holy shit.” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is also quoted in the story while downplaying the issues that Netflix has encountered while live streaming. Bajara’s comments led Paul Levesque to quip: “I’ll just say, if it blinks a couple of times and we do 60 million, I’m good with that.”