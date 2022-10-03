AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. “Primal Fear” for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams

-Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin and Tony Deppen

-Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen

-Abadon vs. Abby Jane

-Gia Scott and LSG vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

-Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.