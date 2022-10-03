What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 3, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. “Primal Fear” for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams

-Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin and Tony Deppen

-Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen

-Abadon vs. Abby Jane

-Gia Scott and LSG vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

-Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.