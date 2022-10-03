AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. “Primal Fear” for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
-Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin and Tony Deppen
-Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue
-QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen
-Abadon vs. Abby Jane
-Gia Scott and LSG vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford
-Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
