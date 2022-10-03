AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV lineups: The advertised matches for Friday’s live TNT shows

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-10 vs. Andrade El Idolo for 10’s mask or Andrade must leave AEW

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV television special.

-Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell's POV: Rampage and Battle of the Belts will be live on Friday from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.