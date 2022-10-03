What's happening...

AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV lineups: The advertised matches for Friday’s live TNT shows

October 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-10 vs. Andrade El Idolo for 10’s mask or Andrade must leave AEW

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV television special.

-Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage and Battle of the Belts will be live on Friday from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV as the shows air back to back on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s Rampage/Battle of the Belts combo audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

