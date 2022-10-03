WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s season premiere

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet face to face

-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: This episode is billed as Smackdown’s season premiere. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).