WWE star John Cena is a married man

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena is off the market. PWInsider.com was the first to report that the WWE star turned actor married Shay Shariatzadeh on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

Powell’s POV: Cena met Shariatzadeh while filming a movie in Vancouver early last year. Congratulations to the happy couple.



