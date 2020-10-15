Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite anniversary celebration discussion

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Jake joined Wade for the post Dynamite show. The discussion included their thoughts on Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Championship, Cody vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, FTR vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Titles, and Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...