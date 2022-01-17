Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Tag Team January 17, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Tag Team Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix “RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Mike Bennett and Matt Taven Santana and Ortiz Rich Swann and Willie Mack “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter AJ Styles and Omos Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner “Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi “Guerrillas of Destiny” Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa David Finlay and Juice Robinson Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnjpw strongnxtnxt ukrohwwe
