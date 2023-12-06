AEW Dynamite in Montreal (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Nick Bockwinkel, Dennis Stamp, Jimmy Del Ray

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Montreal. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade from a disingenuous 41 percent of the voters in our poll. This was not a F level show. Anyway, A finished second with 28 precent of the vote. I gave the show at B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015 at age 80.

-The late Dennis Stamp was born on December 6, 1946. He went to that big trampoline in the sky following a cancer battle at age 70 on March 13, 2017.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014 at age 52.