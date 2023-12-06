NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s NXT Deadline fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
-The men’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crucifino, Trey Bearhill, Myles Borne, and Oba Femi)
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment