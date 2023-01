CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss WWE Raw XXX, The Bloodline saga, favorites to win the Royal Rumble matches, Mark Briscoe returning to the ring on AEW Dynamite, MLW’s deal with Reelz, and more…

Click here for the January 24 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

