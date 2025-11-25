Former WWE wrestler Ridge Holland underwent neck surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) announced via social media that he underwent neck surgery on Monday. He announced via social media that he had disc replacement surgery due to having a pair of collapsed discs that caused nerve impingement. “The surgery was deemed to be very successful,” he wrote. Read his full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: Holland is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered while on loan from NXT to TNA during a September 27 match with Moose. Holland wrote on social media that WWE is covering the cost of his rehabilitation, but the injury prevents him from working. Likewise, WWE will cover the costs of his neck surgery and rehabilitation. Unfortunately, he has written that he is unable to work, and he received a foreclosure notification on his home. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery and all the best to him and his family with their financial situation.

After further testing I had two collapsed discs in my neck resulting in nerve impingment. Yesterday I underwent disc replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan with Dr Sheeraz Qureshi. The surgery was deemed to be very successful. pic.twitter.com/829yajoNiB — Luke Menzies (@LDMenzies) November 25, 2025

