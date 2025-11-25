Defy Wrestling “Aeon 2” results: Vetter’s review of Sting’s son Steven Borden in action, Bryan Keith vs. Cody Chhun for the Defy Title, Jack Evans vs. Travis Williams

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Defy Wrestling “Aeon 2”

November 21, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, at Washington Hall

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This venue always seems to be at or near capacity, and the crowds are always into the action. As per usual, the biggest problem here is that the lighting isn’t ideal; it’s really dark on the floor and a problem whenever the action leaves the ring. Rich Bocchini and Ethan HD provided commentary.

1. Jack Evans vs. Travis Williams. Travis wore his tag team title belt. Standard reversals to open, and Williams twisted the left arm. Evans hit a huracanrana; he really doesn’t seem to age. He hit a top-rope one-legged dropkick. He did a flip to the floor, but Travis moved, and Evans immediately sold a knee injury upon landing. Travis instantly targeted the knee and slammed it into the ring post at 3:00. They got back into the ring, and Travis hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and kept twisting the damaged limb. Williams applied a version of the Muta Lock and stretched Evans.

Jack hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 7:00. He got an impressive backslide for a nearfall. Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, and he switched to a Boston Crab. Evans hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 8:30. They traded strikes, and Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline for a nearfall. Evan Rivers appeared on the apron and distracted Jack! Travis immediately hit a second-rope superplex and applied a Figure Four, and Jack tapped out. Good action, and the distraction gives Evans an ‘out’ for losing.

Travis Williams defeated Jack Evans at 10:38.

2. Amira and Liiza Hall vs. Anna Beretta and Danika. I’ve seen Beretta maybe once. I’ll reiterate how improved Amira is this year, particularly after returning from an excursion in Japan. Liiza opened against pink-haired Danika, and Liiza immediately tied her up on the mat. Hall hit a suplex at 1:30. Amira and taller blonde Beretta entered, and they traded shoulder tackles. Yes, I recall seeing Beretta in a recent women’s tournament because she’s a tall powerhouse. Amira missed a rolling cannonball. Anna tied Amira in a modified Camel Clutch and hit a clothesline in the corner, then a gutwrench suplex.

The heels continued to work over Amira in their corner. Amira and Danika traded forearm strikes. Hall finally got a hot tag at 7:30, and she clotheslined Danika and hit a senton, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Liiza tied her in a Sharpshooter. Beretta ran over, but Hall grabbed a leg from each opponent and tied them up. Amira hit a German Suplex. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on Beretta, while Danika and Liiza brawled on the floor. Danika hit a second-rope Spanish Fly on Amira, and Beretta hit a somersault butt drop on Amira’s chest. However, Amira immediately rolled up Beretta for the pin! Fun match.

Amira and Liiza Hall vs. Anna Beretta and Danika at 10:18.

* Nicole Matthews immediately jumped in the ring and stomped on Amira. Beretta and Danika joined in! Hall cleared the three heels out of the ring… but then she also attacked Amira! The crowd was shocked by this!

3. Steven Borden vs. Kiran Grey. My first time seeing both men. Kiran wore black, and he carried himself like a brooding Raven, entering the ring and sitting down in the corner. Steven has a great physique, and Bocchini accurately said, “He’s a spitting image of his dad.” An intense lockup to open. Ethan HD talked about how frustrating it must be for Kiran to finally get a Defy match… and everyone is only talking about his opponent. Borden threw Grey to the mat and twisted his left arm.

Borden did a leapfrog and a deep armdrag at 2:30, and that popped the crowd. Grey isn’t a small, scrawny guy either; he looks like an early-40s-year-old Ken Shamrock with some decent definition. Gray pulled Borden to the mat by his hair, and he now targeted Steven’s left arm. He sat on Borden’s butt and hit repeated blows to the neck and spine, and he tied one of Steven’s arms behind his back. Borden got free, and they traded punches, then clotheslines. Grey dropped him with a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. Borden hit a missile dropkick.

They fought to the floor; Grey had tied Borden’s legs together, then he whipped him with the belt. In the ring, Grey missed a splash, and Borden grabbed the belt at 11:00, but the ref stopped him from using it. Grey got a rollup for a nearfall. Grey now tied Borden’s left wrist to the corner and he repeatedly chopped Steven’s chest, then hit a running Helluva Kick. Borden’s chest was raw and splotchy red. He stomped on Borden’s stomach and went for a Scorpion Death Lock, and the crowd booed loudly! However, Borden rolled him over and got the flash pin. Not sure how many matches Borden has actually had, but he did quite well here.

Steven Borden defeated Kiran Gray at 14:01.

* A video package aired of Cody Chhun and Bryan Keith as they talked about their singles match… which is up next!

4. Bryan Keith vs. Cody Chhun for the Defy World Title. I assumed this was the main event! This crowd was HOT before they locked up. The bell rang, and they just glared at each other from across the ring, slowly walking towards the center and locking up 50 seconds in. A feeling-out process to open, and they traded reversals on the mat. They got up and traded chops at 3:00, and this was an extended exchange, and Chhun dropkicked him to the mat. Then, more chops. Keith dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 5:30, then he hit a Mafia Kick, and Chhun rolled to the floor to regroup.

They fought at ringside, with Keith kicking him, then hitting a DDT on the hardwood floor! They got back into the ring at 8:00, with Keith in charge. Bryan hit an Exploder Suplex at 10:00. Keith repeatedly slammed Chhun’s knee into the mat and got a nearfall. Cody hit two shoulder tackles and a dropkick at 12:30. He hit a Stinger Splash and some jab punches, then a DDT for a nearfall. Keith hit a Mafia Kick. Cody hit a release suplex for a nearfall. Keith hit a leaping headbutt in the corner, sending Cody to the floor. Travis Williams appeared out of nowhere and shoved Cody into the ring post at 15:00!

Keith rolled Chhun into the ring and hit a running knee, then the Emerald Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall! He set up for a second one, but Cody fought free and hit a series of chops. Keith hit a stunner. Judas Icarus appeared and he grabbed Keith’s ankle! Cody hit a Cody Cutter for a believable nearfall at 18:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. They stood up, back-to-back, and they walked to opposite corners in a Mexican standoff. Keith hit another Mafia Kick. Cody hit his own Emerald Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall at 20:00.

This has been insanely good. They rolled back to the floor and kept fighting. Chhun hit a superkick while they were on the apron. Keith hit another leaping headbutt. Cody rolled into the ring, but Keith was down on the floor. Cody hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, pushed Keith into the ring, and hit a Cody Cutter for a nearfall. He hit yet another Cody Cutter, but Evan Rivers, Icarus, and Williams jumped in the ring and attacked both men. Guillermo Rosas ran in for the save. I feared a DQ finish when this match wasn’t the main event.

Bryan Keith vs. Cody Chhun went to a draw due to outside interference at 22:53; Keith retains the Defy World Title.

5. Randy Myers and Matt Brannigan vs. Evan Rivers and Griffin McCoy. I’ll note that Northeast-based talent McCoy recently did a European tour, so he’s getting in a lot of travel this year. McCoy and Lenny Lane lookalike Brannigan opened, and Griffin easily shoved him to the mat. Matt consumed some alcohol to fire up. Griffin tried some shoulder blocks but with all that liquid courage in his system, Matt held his ground. So, McCoy hit an eye poke and was booed. Myers, the gay Joker gimmick, entered at 3:00 and tied up with McCoy. Rivers entered and kicked Myers. Brannigan tied up Rivers in the ropes, allowing Myers to chop Rivers’ back.

We had some Three Stooges routine stuff with eye pokes and blocking eye pokes, and McCoy was blinded and accidentally hit Rivers. McCoy hit a dropkick on Brannigan at 7:30, and he took control, stomping on Matt in the corner. The heels hit a team suplex on Matt, with Rivers getting a nearfall. Myers finally got in at 10:30, and he drank from Brannigan’s flask; he fired up but then immediately collapsed to his knees and cried. The crowd was enjoying the comedy. Myers beat up the heels. He hit a double guillotine leg drop on both heels at 12:00.

Rivers hit a double stunner on the babyfaces. McCoy hit a top-rope doublestomp, then a Blue Thunder Bomb on Myers for a nearfall. Rivers missed a top-rope moonsault and landed gut-first. McCoy yelled at his teammate. Brannigan trapped McCoy in the corner, and the babyfaces hit running swats to his butt. They then shoved Rivers’ face into Griffin’s butt for lots of cheers. Rivers hit a low blow on Myers, then a spinning slam for the cheap pin. The crowd loved the silliness.

Griffin McCoy and Evan Rivers defeated Randy Myers and Matt Brannigan at 14:30.

6. Vert Vixen vs. Rebel Kel. Rebel is really tall (Bocchini said she’s 6’0″) and thin and I always add she is not the former AEW wrestler. They shook hands at the bell and traded some rollups. They shook hands again at 1:30, and Rebel dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She hit a Pele Kick for a nearfall. Rebel hit a diving elbow to the back for a nearfall at 4:00, then they traded chops. Vert hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Rebel hit a superkick; Vert hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 6:30. They traded kicks while seated on the mat, then got up and continued trading kicks.

Rebel dropped her with a hard Mafia Kick. She dove through the ropes onto Vert. In the ring, she hit a DVD for a nearfall at 8:30. Vert hit a superkick and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a Helluva Kick, then her Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Rebel hit a German Suplex at 10:30, but Vert hit one. Kel got underneath her in the corner and hit a powerbomb. The heel women hit the ring and all stood on the apron on opposite sides. Rebel and Vert stood back-to-back and started brawling with the four heels; the ref immediately called for the bell. Amira ran in with a chair for the save. A really good match until the cop-out finish.

Rebel Kel vs. Vert Vixen went to a draw due to outside interference at 12:12.

7. Judas Icarus vs. Mad Dog Connelly. Connelly is bigger; he charged at Judas at the bell, and they immediately brawled. Icarus hit some running Penalty Kicks on the ring apron at 2:00. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Judas hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 4:00. On the mat, Connelly twisted and snapped Judas’ bare toes, so Icarus bit Connelly’s bare toes, so Connelly bit toes! That earned a “you sick f—!” chant at both of them. Funny. Connelly hit a gut-wrench suplex at 6:00. They brawled to the floor again, and Connelly took control. Back in the ring, Icarus hit a plancha to the floor.

Judas hit a frog splash in the ring for a nearfall. He hit a running penalty kick for a nearfall at 8:00. Connelly fired back with a discus clothesline that popped the crowd. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Judas missed a second frog splash. Connelly hit several gutwrench suplexes, finally releasing Judas at 9:30. Connelly hit a Gotch-style piledriver for a nearfall. Connelly crashed into an exposed corner. Judas applied an Octopus Stretch. Cody Chhun appeared on the ring apron, which distracted Judas. Connelly immediately hung Icarus on his back, and Judas tapped out!

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Judas Icarus at 11:11.

* Evan Rivers and Travis Williams jumped in the ring and attacked Chhun and Connelly; Guillermo Rosas again returned for the save.

8. “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl. The crowd was all over the MH. Vincent and Gibson finally locked up. Dutch made a blind tag at 3:30 and snuck up behind Pearl, who was oblivious, and that got a “you f—ed up!” chant. Those two brawled. Dutch hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall on Pearl, as The Righteous kept him in their corner. Vincent got back in, but MH began working over Vincent in their corner, and worked his left arm around the ring post.

Gibson stomped on Vincent and kept him grounded for several minutes. Dutch finally got the hot tag at 11:30, and he hit several shoulder tackles on each of the MHeat. Dutch hit a huracanrana on Pearl; it wasn’t the prettiest, but the crowd applauded the effort from the big man. Vincent hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam on Pearl for a nearfall at 14:30, but Gibson broke up the pin. Pearl got a rollup on Vincent with a handful of tights for a nearfall. MH hit a team Lungblower move on Vincent for a believable nearfall. The Righteous hit their team mid-ring Sliced Bread, with Vincent getting the pin on Pearl.

“The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent defeated “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson at 15:44.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action, but a lot of copout finishes with run-ins or distractions or draws, and that hurt the show. One or two is acceptable, but it happened in a lot of the matches here. Chhun-Keith was fantastic and a must-see, but as I noted, it didn’t result in a clear winner. Icarus-Connelly was really good for second, and Kel-Vert was good for third. But again, all three had some sort of outside interference. Sting’s son looked really good; too bad he didn’t take this up at a younger age. The crowd here loves the silliness of Myers and Brannigan, so that match worked for them. No real complaints here (other than all the non-finishes). The lighting seemed much better for this show than in the past. Granted, they didn’t have anyone really stray from ringside, so that helped, too.