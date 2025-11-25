Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 18): Vetter’s review of Duke Hanson (f/k/a Duke Hudson) vs. Edge Stone, Rudy Garza vs. Oro Annan (f/k/a Oro Mensah), Semsei vs. Hitt

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 18)

Taped October 25, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed November 18, 2025, on the YouTube.com



As per usual, the lighting is really good, and the most notable production mistake is the lack of on-screen graphics. I’ve already reviewed another show that was recorded at this taping.

* Backstage, Eric Lockhart asked a GM character to have a tag match with Rhys Maddox.

1. Semsei vs. Hitt. Sensei wore a traditional Asian hat and carried a sword; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. I’ve seen Hitt at least once before; he’s a big guy who looks like a thicker Chris Kanyon; once you see it, you can’t unsee it. The commentators noted that Hitt is a trainee at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy. (Nice to know they work together a bit.) Hitt hit a senton. The size gap is quite notable; is Hitt really that big, or is Semsei just that short? Hitt nailed a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. He hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Semsei hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a Pele Kick. Hitt nailed a Helluva Kick at 4:30. Semsei hit a tornado DDT, then a running kick to the side of the head for the pin! That was a pretty decent big man/little man match.

Semsei defeated Hitt at 5:13.

* Taylor interviewed Oro (Mensah) Annan. He lost last time, but he’s confident he will win today.

2. Big Luther and Terrale Tempo vs. Hans Steele and TY Shane for the ROW Tag Team Titles. Hans and TY got entrances, but they look like enhancement talent. I’ll reiterate that Luther has the size of a young Keith Lee, while Tempo looks a lot like Rich Swann, and they have impressed me in recent months. Luther opened against Steele, who wore glittery purple pants, and he immediately hit some big blows on Steele. TY Shane got in and hit a leg lariat. Terrale hit a powerslam on the tiny Shane. Luther easily knocked Shane down, then hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. A dominant squash match.

Big Luther and Terrale Tempo defeated Hans Steele and TY Shane to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 2:18.

* An ad for the ROW wrestling school aired.

3. Rudy Garza vs. Oro (Mensah) Annan. This was certainly one of the reasons I tuned in. Garza came out first and was loudly booed. They traded some forearm strikes early on, and Oro hit a huracanrana and a top-rope one-footed dropkick to the jaw, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:00. Garza took control and kept Oro grounded. He hit a DDT for a nearfall. Oro hit a Pele Kick and some clotheslines. Rudy hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. Oro hit a spin kick in the corner, then a head-capture suplex for the pin.

Oro Annan defeated Rudy Garza at 6:57.

* Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox spoke backstage, with Erik telling him to follow his lead.

4. Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox vs. Auron West and Rez Gainer. Never seen West or Gainer before; they are scrawny, and each wore generic white trunks. Maddox opened against West (his name is across his butt!) Lockhart hit a clothesline for a nearfall. The shorter Rez tagged in; Lockhart easily hip-tossed him. Rez looks like a shorter, scrawnier Tony Khan, if you can believe that! Lockhart tossed teammate Rhys onto Rez for a nearfall at 2:30. Rez began working over Rhys and kept the teen grounded. Lockhart finally got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit a running neckbreaker. He hit a running knee to the side of Rez’s head, then a swinging slam. He tagged in Rhys, who hit a diving forearm to the back of Rez’s head for the pin. The commentators stressed that Lockhart gave the pin to his teenage teammate.

Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox defeated Auron West and Rez Gainer at 6:52.

* Taylor interviewed Duke (Hudson) Hanson. This is only the second match I’ve seen Duke have since he left NXT. (How has he been so under the radar?) He said he’s on a “redemption tour” and wants to reclaim his spot at the top of the professional wrestling mountain. To do that, he must win tonight. He was bitter and said derogatory things about Booker T.

5. Edge Stone vs. Duke (Hudson) Hanson. Stone is bald with a great physique, but he is giving up height and overall size to Duke. A lockup at the bell and a feeling-out process. Duke knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a German Suplex. Stone dropped him throat-first on the top rope at 3:00, then hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Stone whipped Duke into the corner, and he kept Duke grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Duke hit a big back-body drop at 6:00, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Stone hit a huracanrana and a spear for a believable nearfall. Duke hit a sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Stone fought free. Duke accidentally hit a Mafia Kick to the ref’s face! Edge hit him in the head with the ring bell! Stone hit a running Blockbuster, woke the ref, and got the cheap pin. Good action.

Edge Stone defeated Duke Hanson at 10:16.

Final Thoughts: No real standout match, but it’s good to see both Duke Hanson and Oro Annan in action. I always liked both of them during their NXT runs, and I hope they find new opportunities. Notably missing from this episode was a women’s match. I’ve said it a lot recently, but these ROW shows are well-produced and deserve more attention.