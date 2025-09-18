Reality of Wrestling “Platinum: Summer of Champions 11” results: Vetter’s review of Zilla Fatu vs. Ryan Davidson in a Samoan Street Fight for the ROW Title, NXT wrestlers, hair vs. hair match, 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum: Summer of Champions 11”

Taped August 9, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed September 17, 2025 on the YouTube.com

I previously reviewed an AJ Francis vs. Chandler Hopkins cage match from this taping. Again, the lighting here is really good and they have above-average production values. They draw a good crowd of maybe 400-500. Chris Russo, Brad Gilmore and Carolina Teague provided commentary.

* The show opened with heel owner Booker T talking backstage and he was berating a general manager for a match he booked. Edge Stone was standing behind Booker T with his title belt over his shoulder. Booker T told Tavion Heights that Edge Stone “is the man around here,” and that Tavion isn’t ready to be a champion. Booker T slid some cash across a table and said, “Take the money and go home.” Tavion told him he’s come for the title; Booker T told him, “We’ll see you in the ring.”

1. Danny Limelight vs. Will Allday in a hair-vs-hair match. Limelight doesn’t have much hair to begin with; I’ve noted he is looking more and more like Chavo Guerrero. However, Allday (who has appeared in AEW TV matches) has shoulder-length brown hair; he’s comparable to a young TNA-era Chris Harris. They traded punches on the mat. Allday leapt off the top turnbuckle onto a standing Limelight on the floor, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Allday hit a missile dropkick and was in charge. Limelight choked him and hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. The commentators stressed this is not a no-DQ match, so they must abide by the rules of the referee.

Limelight hit a clothesline in the corner, and he barked at the crowd. He went for a slingshot senton, but Allday got his knees up. Danny applied a sleeper on the mat, and the crowd rallied for Allday. Danny hit a headscissors takedown, but Allday landed on his feet. Allday hit a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Limelight at 7:00. Danny hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. He hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Allday pushed Danny backward, and he struck the ref! Allday hit a superkick for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Danny immediately hit a low blow uppercut and a Pedigree for a nearfall at 9:00! Allday hit another superkick, then another, and scored the pin.

Will Allday defeated Danny Limelight in a hair vs. hair match at 9:43.

* Danny tried to scamper to the back, but Allday caught him and hit another superkick, knocking Limelight out. Danny was put in a chair and Allday had scissors and began cutting off Danny’s hair.

* Backstage, a female announcer interviewed Jaida Parker, and asked her about her match later against Alex Gracia. Parker vowed she was winning tonight.

2. “MMT” Hoka & Valu vs. “Fly Def” Zack Zilla & Warren J vs. “La Familia” Diego de la Cruz & Jonathan Vega vs. Big Luther & Terrale Tempo for the ROW Tag Team Titles. I’ve liked what I’ve seen of Fly Def; they wore identical military fatigues today. I don’t think I’ve seen Big Luther or Terrale Tempo before. Hoka (think Bishop Kaun in looks) opened against Cruz. Tempo is bald and slender. Big Luther is like a young Keith Lee — he’s a big, young man, and the crowd popped when he got in and beat up one of the Fly Def guys. Tempo hit some suplexes at 3:00 and celebrated.

Four guys beat up Hoka on the floor. In the ring, Valu and Tempo brawled. Big Luther and Valu traded forearm strikes and punches. Valu hit a headbutt. Big Luther hit a Sky High powerbomb and pinned Valu! New champions! Much shorter than I expected, but good action. Big Luther has the size to turn heads; the commentators said he’s from Louisiana, and I got the sense he’s pretty new in ROW.

Big Luther & Terrale Tempo defeated Hoka & Valu and Zack Zilla & Warren J and Diego de la Cruz & Jonathan Vega to win the ROW Tag Team Titles at 6:34.

3. Kiah Dream vs. Jada Stone vs. Promise Braxton vs. Hollyhood Haley J in a four-way for the ROW Women’s title. Promise (think Tasha Steelz) just had a really good match against Nattie Neidhart earlier this summer. All four brawled at the bell; no tag rules in this one. Jada tied Kiah in a crossface on the mat. I’ve seen Jada fight several guys, but she’s even undersized compared to the other three women in this one. Braxton backed Haley J against the ropes and hit some chops, then a suplex. The commentators were saying that Promise is “her” (much like Carmelo Hayes is “him.”) Jada hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto all three women at 2:30.

Jada hit a suplex on Promise for a nearfall. Promise kicked her in the face. Kiah hit a DDT and was fired up. Haley J slapped Kiah in the face. Promise hit an axe kick on Jada, then she traded forearm strikes with Haley J. Haley J hit a snap suplex. This has been a sprint. Kiah hit a double bulldog at 5:00. Jada hit a double backlip-into-a-stunner, then an awkward split-legged moonsault. (A commentator said, “She didn’t get all of it.”) Haley J pushed Jada to the floor and jumped on Kiah to steal the pin! New champion!

Hollyhood Haley J defeated Kiah Dream, Jada Stone, and Promise Braxton to win the ROW Women’s Title at 5:43.

4. Edge Stone (w/Booker T) vs. Tavion Heights for the ROW Legend’s Title. Stone is bald with a tattoo over his chest, making for an easy Ricochet comparison. Booker T jawed at the ref. The commentators said the title is unsanctioned, but it has Booker T’s name on the plate. Tavion immediately tied up Stone on the mat, and he tossed Stone around. Edge Stone choked Tavion in the ropes and took control. He hit a spear for a nearfall at 3:30.

Tavion hit a German Suplex and a series of clotheslines, then an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex. Tavoon applied an ankle lock. Booker T got in the ring, but Tavion put him in an ankle lock, too, and Booker T rolled to the floor. Stone hit an Electric Chair drop, and he did a Spinaroonie to his feet and was booed. Tavion hit another belly-to-belly suplex, slamming all his weight onto Stone, and scored the pin! New champion! Tavion celebrated with the Legends Title.

Tavion Heights defeated Edge Stone to win the ROW Legends Title at 6:08.

* But wait! Booker T got on the mic and said that was not a championship match! He said if Heights leaves the building with the title, he will be arrested, and he’ll be fired from NXT! Heights was angry, and he threw the belt into the ring and stormed to the back. The crowd booed this outcome.

* Backstage, Big Luther and Terrale Tempo celebrated with their newly won tag title belts.

5. Alex Gracia vs. Jaida Parker. Gracia has also competed multiple times in AEW, and she is of average height and size. A massive pop for Jaida, who easily shoved the shorter Gracia to the mat. Jaida isn’t just taller, she’s noticeably thicker, and she bodyslammed Gracia to the mat. Gracia hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Jaida hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. The commentators called Jaida “a future WrestleMania title contender.” Alex hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:00 and some forearm strikes, then an enzuigiri for a nearfall. Jaida slammed her face-first to the mat, then hit a running mid-ring hip attack for the pin. That was a pretty dominating win.

Jaida Parker defeated Alex Gracia at 4:45.

6. Zilla Fatu vs. Ryan Davidson in a Samoan Street Fight for the ROW Heavyweight Title. Davidson is a big man, and he has markings over his eye; think PCO but with a full head of brown hair. He wore a Thanos gauntlet on his left hand. The commentators noted Zilla debuted just two years ago at this event, “Summer of Champions 9.” They immediately brawled at the bell, trading forearm strikes and chops. They brawled around ringside and past the guardrails and into the crowd! They brawled over to the commentators, and Davidson bodyslammed Fatu through the Spanish announce table at 3:00. (In a nice touch, in the replay, we heard the Spanish commentary team describe that scene.)

They returned to ringside, where Zilla slammed Davidson onto the ring apron. Davidson hit him with a chair and got a pair of pliers, but Zilla blocked those from being used. Zilla used the pliers on Davidson’s groin at 7:00, then he whipped Davidson into a chair wedged in the corner. Zilla hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. He set up a table on the floor. He hit a frogsplash off the top turnbuckle onto Davidson on the table on the floor at 10:00! Fatu hit two more frogsplashes in the ring for a nearfall. Zilla set up for a Samoan Spike, but Davidson blocked it and hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 12:00.

Davidson began removing the canvas, and he peeled it back to reveal the foam layer. He pulled that padding back to expose the wood beams! Davidson hit a DDT out of the ropes onto the hardwood beams, then a clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down at 14:30, and we got a loud “Let’s go Zilla!” chant. Zilla tossed Davidson off the turnbuckles onto the wood beams. Zilla hit a Samoan Spike. Danny Limelight ran into the ring and he cashed in a title opportunity! He hit Zilla over the head with a hammer and pinned him! New champion! (With his newly shaved head and bandana around the forehead, he’s looking even more like Chavo Guerrero!)

Danny Limelight defeated Zilla Fatu and Ryan Davidson to win the ROW Heavyweight Title at 16:10.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. I don’t love the cash-ins with someone running in late in the match, but it was a really good match. Fatu is a top-five unsigned talent, despite still being so new in the business; he gets it. If I had a complaint, it’s that both four-ways were too short. A longer-than-average episode, clocking in at 1 hour, 24 minutes. Again, the first half of this Aug. 9 special was previously released.