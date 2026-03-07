House of Glory “Winter Warfare” results (3/6): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Bryan Keith for the HOG Championship, Zilla Fatu vs. Bishop Dyer for the HOG Crown Jewel Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Winter Warfare”

March 6, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is one of my favorite venues for indy wrestling — it’s an ornate ballroom with a high ceiling, and a crowd of 350 always looks and sounds great here. Multiple promotions have called this venue home. This does appear to be a sellout, as many people stood against the walls.

1. Cashflow vs. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly). My first time seeing Cashflow; he is a Black man with a glittery chain around his neck, and he threw around stacks of cash. I’ll make a comparison to UK star Man Like DeReiss. Standing switches to open as they twisted each other’s left arms. Cashflow hit a flying back elbow at 2:30, knocking Reed to the floor. In the ring, Myron hit an enzuigiri. He hit a springboard spin kick for a nearfall. Cashflow hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 4:30. Reed put Cashflow’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall.

Cashflow hit a Lungblower to the back out of the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. Reed hit a Stundog Millionaire. Cashflow hit a running Penalty Kick. Reed hit a Rewind Kick to the jaw, then a slingshot release powerbomb at 8:00. Reed dove through the ropes onto Cashflow, but Cashflow dove onto Reed. They got back into the ring, but Reed hit his Flame On (flying stunner over the top rope to the floor). In the ring, Cashflow hit a buzzsaw kick and a release powerbomb, then a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00.

Kelly hopped on the apron and argued with the ref. Cashflow went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Reed got his knees up to block it. Kelly hit Cashflow, and Reed rolled him up for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Reed nailed his springboard 450 Splash for the pin. The winner was never in doubt, but Cashflow looked good here.

Myron Reed defeated Cashflow at 11:46.

2. “Infamous” Daron Richardson vs. JJ Doze in a non-title match. Both are graduates of the HOG training school. Daron got on the mic and declared his Cruiserweight Title was NOT on the line. They shoved each other at the bell. Doze hit a dropkick to the knee and a senton, then a Lungblower to the chest. He nailed a flip dive to the floor at 1:00, crashing hard onto Daron. He got a nearfall in the ring. Daron hit a scoop slam and took control. He hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall at 2:30. Doze hit a springboard crossbody block, and they were both down.

Doze hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT, then a top-rope flip dive to the floor, and it appears he might have hit the back of his head on the wood floor upon landing at 6:00. He hit a frog splash in the ring for a nearfall. Doze went for a top-rope moonsault but landed on his feet and jammed his ankle, but he still got a nearfall. (He’s walking fine, so it’s a kayfabe injury). Daron hit a low-blow mule kick and a swinging slam for the tainted pin. That was a lot of action. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen Doze have a singles match, and he packed in the offense.

Daron Richardson defeated JJ Doze at 7:34.

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Killer Kelly for the HOG Women’s Title. The commentators reminded us that Shotzi beat Indi Hartwell to win this belt. Kelly crawled over at the bell and looked like she was about to bite Shotzi on the butt; Shotzi turned in terror! Cagematch.net indicates this is a first-ever in-ring meeting. They tied up on the mat early on. Shotzi hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block at 3:00. Kelly nailed a running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a running somersault from the apron and crashed onto Kelly on the floor, then she threw Kelly’s head into the ring post at 5:00.

They continued to fight on the floor, and you can really see how packed this room is! The commentators noted it too, as they just made a “standing room only” remark. The women went over the guardrail and into the crowd. They briefly brawled out of the cameras’ view. Shotzi hit running double knees to the face as Kelly was seated in a chair at 7:30. This crowd was hot and into this action. Kelly chopped Shotzi as Shotzi was seated on a fan’s lap, then bodyslammed Shotzi onto an empty chair!

They finally got back into the ring, where Shotzi hit a series of kicks and a bulldog at 10:30, then a snap suplex into the corner. Kelly hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. She went for a package piledriver, but Shotzi escaped. Shotzi hit a Masha-style Koppo Kick. Kelly hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. This has been really good. Kelly put her in a Dragon Suplex in the ropes, and they both fell backwards into the Tree of Woe. Shotzi hit a rolling cannonball. Myron ran down, but he accidentally hit a 450 Splash onto Kelly! Kelly hit a top-rope senton splash onto both Myron and Kelly and got the pin. Really good action.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Killer Kelly to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 14:15.

4. Trik Davis vs. Gringo Loco. I first saw Trik wrestle on some IWA Mid-South shows I attended in 2004, and he’s barely looking any different 20 years later — he’s still far too scrawny. I think a commentator accidentally called him “Jack” not Trik. Cagematch.net shows these two met once in a multi-team tag match… in 2007! Trik attacked him from behind and took charge early on. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow at 2:30. He hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. He hit a Gorilla Press for a nearfall.

Trik landed a blow to the jaw. Loco nailed a flip dive to the floor at 4:30 and crashed onto Trik. In the ring, Davis hit a leaping neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30. He stomped on Loco in the corner and kept him grounded. Loco hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 10:00, but he missed a top-rope moonsault, and they were both down. Trik hit a Poison Rana and a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. They fought on the top rope, and Loco hit a Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 12:30.

Loco caught him coming off the ropes and set up for an Air Raid Crash, but he slammed Trik for a nearfall. Loco hit his split-legged moonsault for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 14:30. They fought on the ropes, and Loco hit the Base Bomb (twisting powerbomb) for the pin; Trik landed awkwardly on the move, but they both appeared okay. I thought that might have been a squash, but Trik had a heckuva showing.

Gringo Loco defeated Trik Davis at 16:01.

* They announced a 15-minute intermission… that went… 13 minutes? That never happens!

5. Zilla Fatu vs. Bishop Dyer for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. This is the HOG debut for Bishop Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin). He attacked from behind and was booed. He hit a suplex and finally removed his own vest. The ref checked on Zilla and called for the bell at 00:46 to officially begin. Fatu hit a clothesline to flip Bishop to the floor, then he hit a plancha onto him at 1:30. They looped the ring and fought in front of the fans. They got back into the ring, and Bishop hit a DVD for a nearfall at 3:30.

Dyer hit a running splash into the corner and was in charge. The crowd was all over him. Zilla got up, and they traded forearm strikes, and Corbin hit a DDT at 6:30, but Zilla popped up and hit a clothesline and a superkick, then a buttbump in the corner. Zilla nailed a frog splash for a nearfall. Bishop nailed a spinning sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded forearm strikes. Dyer set up for a dive to the floor, but Zilla cut him off with a forearm strike. Zilla hit his pop-up Samoan Drop and the flying Samoan Spike to the throat for the pin. Really good energy. Zilla is sooo good.

Zilla Fatu defeated Bishop Dyer to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 10:35.

6. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews. The commentators talked about how Private Party made it clear they want a tag title shot against the Hardy Boys. Kassidy wore white while Marq was in black. August opened against Kassidy, and they traded quick reversals. Quen and Bang locked up at 1:30, and Davey hit a dropkick. Quen hit a delayed vertical suplex on Matthews, and the PP worked over August in their corner.

Quen hit a slingshot senton. Kassidy hit one at 4:00, and he traded chops with Matthews and suplexed him for a nearfall. Matthews hit a Sunset Flip Bomb on Quen, and they were both down. Bang got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block and a handspring-back-elbow, then a tornado DDT at 6:30. Bang tied Kassidy in an Octopus Stretch; Matthews jumped in and put Quen in one, too! Quen tossed Matthews, and Kassidy caught his head and hit a stunner! Nice!

Kassidy hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall on Matthews, and the commentators noted they were “Sending a message to the Hardys.” Kassidy hit an enzuigiri on Matthews, but he couldn’t hit the Twist of Fate. August hit a Trevor Lee-style Cave-In leaping stomp on the collarbone, and suddenly all four were down at 9:00. Matthews and Marq traded blows on the apron. They fought to the floor, and the crowd scattered as Bang hit a moonsault onto Marq, while Matthews hit a dive onto Kassidy at 10:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant.

Back in the ring, Bang and Matthews hit their team double stomp to the back. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Kassidy, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 12:00. These teams were really clicking! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bang and Matthews hit stereo superkicks on Quen. Bang went for another Sears Tower, but Kassidy hit a stunner on him. Private Party hit the double stomp-and-Backpack Stunner combo on Matthews for the pin. That was really sharp.

“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated August Matthews and Davey Bang at 13:16.

* Kassidy got on the mic and thanked Bang and Matthews.

7. Charles Mason vs. Bryan Keith for the HOG Title. Keith tossed his Mexican poncho at Mason and attacked him. Mason rolled to the floor to regroup. Keith followed, and he pushed his foot into Mason’s throat and hit some chops as they looped the ring. Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 3:00. Keith eventually got back into the ring, but Mason ran over and began stomping on him. They traded chops. Mason hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles for a nearfall at 5:30.

Mason hit a low blow when the ref was out of position, and he choked Bryan in the ropes. He hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. Keith fired back with two Exploder Suplexes. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick. Keith flipped Mason overhead into a corner at 9:30. Mason bit Keith’s face and got some rollups. Keith hit a hard knee that dropped Mason! He hit a running knee for a nearfall, then the Emerald Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

They got up and traded LOUD chops. Mason hit a clothesline to the back of the head. Keith hit a discus clothesline and they were both down at 12:30. “What a match!” a commentator said. Keith charged but crashed shoulder-first in the corner. Mason hit his Meteora in the corner and his rolling DVD for a nearfall. He applied the sleeper on the mat. They rolled to the floor.

Mason jumped off the top turnbuckle and over the guardrail and onto Keith on the floor at 15:30. He may have legit rolled his ankle upon landing. They both rolled into the ring, but Mason sold the pain in his foot. The ref checked on him as he clutched at his foot. The ref threw up the ‘X sign,’ and the match was stopped. The ring announcer said it was “ruled a no contest.” I guess that’s how you allow Mason to retain his belt.

Charles Mason vs. Bryan Keith went to a no contest at 16:30; Mason retained the HOG Title.

* Keith got on the mic and called Mason a “piece of shit” but promised that when he comes back, he’s coming for the belt. He went to help Mason up, but Mason hit a rolling DVD and hopped to his feet to show he was just fine! The crowd booed this. WOW, I got played. That looked like a legit injury, too. The commentators fumed. “I actually had sympathy for this guy,” one said.

Final Thoughts: Zilla Fatu remains the top unsigned US-based wrestler, hands down. Yes, I’ve read the stories and rumors about why he’s not been signed anywhere. But his in-ring work is so good for a guy who is still relatively new to the game. I don’t know how to rank best matches tonight as Keith-Mason, Shotzi-Kelly, Bang/Matthews-Private Party, and Bishop-Zilla were all really, really good.

I’ll reiterate that I think every time I’ve seen Doze, it’s been in six-way scrambles. He really had a sharp singles outing. Not a bad match in the bunch.