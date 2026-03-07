AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the CMLL World Championship

–“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. “LFI” Rush and Dralistico vs. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in a four-way tag for $200,000

-Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity

Powell’s POV: Dax Harwood also told Tommaso Ciampa on Dynamite that he would see him at this show. Collision will be live from Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena. The show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).