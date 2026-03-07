NXT Vengeance Day lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.
-Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship
-Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an Underground match
-Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker in a Street Fight
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox
Powell's POV: Vengeance Day streams live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. This is expected to be the final NXT premium live event on Peacock.
